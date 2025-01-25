FEMA Seeks Multi-Family Properties to House Georgia Storm Survivors

FEMA is seeking multi-family properties that can be used as temporary housing for eligible survivors of Hurricane Helene. These units must meet local, state and federal housing regulations.

Multi-family properties for consideration should be in and around the communities affected by Hurricane Helene, to include Appling, Berrien, Burke, Clinch, Coffee, Emanuel, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lanier, Lowndes, McDuffie and Toombs counties. FEMA encourages all interested multifamily properties to consider participating.

The deadline for property owners and managers to reply to this request for information is Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Interested parties will need to email FEMA-dr4830ga-mlrrfi@fema.dhs.gov.

What is Multi-Family Lease and Repair program?

Multi-Family Lease and Repair (MLR) is a form of temporary housing assistance that allows FEMA to repair or make improvements to existing multifamily rental/residential property for the purpose of providing temporary housing to eligible FEMA applicants. The properties in MLR are to be offered as temporary housing to eligible disaster survivors. The properties must be available for a term of no less than 18 months, with the option of a lease extension. The properties should be complexes that are able to accommodate a considerable number of people in a single location. Each property must have been previously used as a multifamily housing complex and contain multiple rental units. Hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. are not considered residential properties and are not authorized for MLR. The site must be repairable to local, state and federal regulations within a four-month period and cannot be located in a floodway.

MLR is not intended to repair or improve individual units to rehouse existing tenants.

What conditions does the property need to meet?

All property management companies or owners must register to do business with FEMA through the System for Award Management (SAM) at SAM.gov.

The property owner must provide all property management services, including building maintenance.

The vacant units on the property must be available to be leased exclusively to FEMA for use as temporary housing for eligible survivors for a term expiring no earlier than 18 months, with the possibility of contract extension.

The property must be in an area with access to community and wraparound services such as accessible public transportation, schools, fire and emergency services, grocery stores, etc.

Each unit must provide complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons and contain permanent provisions for living, sleeping, cooking and sanitation.

The property must contain multiple units.

The property must have been previously used as multifamily housing.

The property owner must agree to allow FEMA to make reasonable accommodation and/or modification repairs or improvements during the term of the lease without requiring FEMA to remove the improvements at the end of the lease agreement.

What other terms or conditions are there?

A provision granting FEMA exclusive use of the units and sole discretion to identify and select occupants during the term of the lease agreement.

A provision granting FEMA the option of releasing the unit to the owner and ceasing all monthly payments for the unit at any time by providing 30 days’ notice.

A provision incorporating a lease addendum containing FEMA’s conditions of eligibility and termination of tenancy and eviction into any lease between the property owner and the occupant.

A provision agreeing to waive credit screening for eligible applicants.

A provision allowing FEMA to reassign a vacated unit when eligible applicants need temporary housing assistance, and a unit becomes available before the end of the period of assistance.

Property owners must be current and in good standing with property mortgage payments and ensure mortgage standing verification is provided as well as proof of ownership.

What information is requested?

Interested property owners should provide the following information:

Name of complex, location, owner name and phone number or contact information (if not property owner)

Status of property’s mortgage payments.

Total number of housing units within the property.

Number of vacant housing units containing a separate bathroom, kitchen, and living space.

Number of vacant housing units available for FEMA exclusive use.

Number of vacant housing units compliant with Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards and/or features that provide accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Description of repairs and improvements required to make the housing units habitable.

Description of repairs currently underway, if applicable.

Projected length of time required to make the housing units habitable (from execution of the contract).

Year building was constructed (if known).

Years the building was used for multi-family housing.

Rental rates during the last year of operation (state whether utilities were included, and if so, which ones).

Pet restrictions, such as type, number, or size, and applicable pet deposits; and

Number of parking spaces (including accessible and van-accessible) available for each housing unit.

Where do I respond to the request for information?

The RFI does not constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP0), Invitation for Bid (IFB), or Request for Quotation (RFQ), and it is not to be construed as a commitment by the government to enter into a contract, nor will the government pay for the information submitted in response to this request. Response to this notification will be used to determine which properties meet the Direct Lease criteria and provide the most timely and cost-effective means of providing direct assistance to eligible disaster survivors. FEMA wants to obtain market information or capabilities for planning purposes.

