Province continues to support inclusive communities

|CANADA, January 24 - Organization
|Project
|Project Description
|Funding
|BGC Charlottetown
|Community Training Program for Children and Youth Organizations
|To provide training opportunities that will equip staff with the knowledge to create safer, more inclusive environments for children attending BGC.
|$13,250
|BGC Prince County
|Stick Together Festival
|To support the 4th annual Stick Together Festival at the Lennox Island Mi'kmaq Culture Centre, designed to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous children, youth, and families from across Prince County for cultural programming (Mi'kmaq drumming, dancing quillwork, Bannock baking, and storytelling).
|$18,000
|BIPOC Business &Professional Network (BIPOC BPN)
|BIPOC Economic Integration Needs Assessment: Findings and Recommendations
|To conduct a needs assessment to provide an evidence base for developing solutions that promote economic integration (i.e., elimination of race-based disparities) for BIPOC Islanders.
|$36,190
|BIPOC USHR PEI Inc.
|Redefining Strength: A BIPOC Men's Group
|To create space for BIPOC men to meet, build relationships, and discuss their emotions and mental health with the aim of building a stronger sense of community.
|$22,220
|Brazilians in PEI
|Connecting Brazilians in PEI
|To empower Brazilians living in PEI by creating a welcoming environment where they can connect, celebrate their vibrant culture and customs, and find strength and support through shared experiences with peers and neighbors.
|$7,720
|Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB)
|Attitude is Everything
|To dispel misconceptions about blindness and sight loss and create education opportunities for the broader community.
|$12,500
|Chinese Culture Federation
|2025 International Lunar New Year Gala
|To celebrate Lunar New Year by bringing together the multiple communities that observe it, fostering a shared appreciation of traditions, unity, and cultural richness.
|$12,500
|Colonel Gray Diversity Appreciation Club
|International Coffeehouse
|To foster inclusivity, cultural exchange and building community among students new to Canada.
|$2,500
|Community Sector Network of PEI
|Rural Community Empowerment Initiative
|To offer EDI leadership development and organizational resiliency workshops for rural non-profits across the Island to empower stronger, more inclusive, rural communities where marginalized individuals can fully engage and participate in community life.
|$19,073
|CreativePEI
|PEI Disability Arts Collective
|To challenge misconceptions and de-stigmatize disability in art and provide a safe space for emerging and established artists to meet and discuss discrimination and celebrate accomplishments.
|$11,000
|Filipino Community of Prince Edward Island
|PEIsta Kultura 2025
|To honor and celebrate the vibrant culture and proud traditions of the Filipino community in PEI.
|$12,500
|Fusion Charlottetown
|Fusion Flavours 3
|To continue fostering community and sense of belonging between newcomers and long-time Island residents through the medium of food, while addressing issues around affordability and sustainability within the food sector.
|$7,350
|Generation XX Summerside Inc.
|Connecting Community
|To support the development of a youth-led Diversity and Inclusion Action Plan for Generation XX.
|$10,450
|Kerala Association of PEI (KAPEI)
|Population Retention & Cultural Inclusion, Inclusive Cultural Festival
|To organize cultural events that bring together people from South India, creating opportunities for them to connect, share their traditions, and feel valued as integral members of Island communities.
|$20,000
|Kerala PEI Cultural Association (KPCA)
|Dhe Onam 2025
|To celebrate Dhe Onam, a harvest festival deeply rooted in the values of unity, diversity, and equality.
|$12,500
|Latinos Association of PEI
|Latin Festival
|To celebrate, promote, and unify the Latin and Hispanic communities in PEI through a Latin festival.
|$12,500
|Native Council of Prince Edward Island
|Enn Fil Club (Girl's Club)
|To provide a safe space for Indigenous girls to gather through cultural activities to develop the capacity for dialogue and education about sexual exploitation and provide a possible avenue for those seeking help.
|$70,274
|O'Leary Elementary School
|Celebrating Diversity at O'Leary Elementary School
|To provide students, teachers, and families O'Leary Elementary School with the opportunity to celebrate the diversity that exists within their school community with the aim of building cultural awareness and a sense of belonging.
|$3,000
|PEI Coalition for Women’s Leadership
|Beyond Voting: Civic Engagement for New Islanders
|To provide introductory civic education to newcomers in PEI in efforts to engage and provide information on how to participate in local policy processes in ways that don’t require the ability to cast a vote.
|$38,300
|PEI Family Violence Prevention Services Inc.
|FVPS Rural Awareness Campaign
|To run a public campaign to spread awareness about the services offered by PEI Family Violence Prevention Services, with a specific focus on rural Islanders.
|$30,000
|PEI Titans Foundation Inc.
|Cultural Inclusion and Population Retention
|To celebrate and raise cultural awareness of Hindu heritage in PEI, showcasing its rich traditions, values, and contributions while fostering understanding and appreciation within the broader community.
|$20,000
|Pride PEI Inc. & Women’s Network PEI
|Building Access & Creating Trauma Informed Accessible Spaces
|To remove barriers associated with attending live events by addressing fear, uncertainty, and discomfort for neurodivergent, disabled, gender-diverse, and individuals that have experienced gender-based-violence, while increasing organizational capacity for venues to create safer spaces, through the development of an accessibility toolkit and venue directory.
|$92,292
|River Clyde Arts
|Creativity Through Inclusivity Initiative
|To build upon River Clyde Arts’ recent initiatives to reduce barriers that limit participation in their programming to welcome more underserved people into their rural events.
|$30,000
|Rural Municipality of Miltonvale Park
|Miltonvale Park - Good Neighbors!
|To introduce the majority-white residents of rural Miltonvale Park to new-to-them cultures and to celebrate and honor the rich traditions of the Indigenous communities of the Island.
|$6,016
|Stratford Elementary School
|Celebration of Cultures Week
|To provide students, teachers and families of Stratford Elementary with the opportunity to celebrate the diversity within their school community with the aim of building cultural awareness and a sense of belonging.
|$3,000
|The Canadian Vietnamese Association on PEI (VietPEI)
|The Wiser Woman Workshop
|To address the information and language barriers that exist for immigrant women experiencing perimenopause and menopause through multilingual resources and culturally sensitive training.
|$8,890
|Ukrainian Canadian Congress - PEI Branch
|Ukrainian Days in PEI
|To host a series of events to celebrate Ukrainian heritage, foster a deeper understanding of Ukraine’s culture and the shed light on the impacts of the ongoing war.
|$20,000
|Under the Spire
|Under the Spire 2025 Community Events
|To support the creation of unique and meaningful art and culture experiences, namely Pride and Acadian Ceilidhs, for residents and visitors of PEI.
|$6,000
|UPEI - Experiential Education Department
|Work-Integrated Learning Bursary
|To provide more equitable support to UPEI students engaging in work-integrated learning programming by contributing matching funds for international students where opportunities are currently only available to domestic students.
|$60,000
|UPEI Sexual Violence Prevention & Response Office
|Student-Led Culture Shift
|To create a student-led committee to center the voices of marginalized students and provide direct input to UPEI Sexual Violence Prevention & Response Office on how to create a safer campus community.
|$13,725
|Watermark Theatre
|The Waltz by Marie Beath Badian
|To support part of Watermark Theatre’s multiyear initiative to produce plays by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) playwrights.
|$18,250
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.