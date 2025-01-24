Governor Abbott Appoints Adkins, Craycraft To Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Michael S. “Scott” Adkins and appointed Chad M. Craycraft to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for terms set to expire on November 15, 2029. The commission oversees the agency that inspects, supervises, and regulates every phase of businesses related to alcoholic beverages, including manufacturing, selling, distributing and more.



Michael S. “Scott” Adkins of El Paso is president and CEO of PyroCom Systems, a fire alarm and security systems company. He is a board member of the Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Board of Trustees, El Paso Chamber Foundation, WestStar Title Company, and The Borderplex Alliance. Adkins received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Texas Christian University.



Chad M. Craycraft of Dallas is the executive vice president and general counsel for Graduation Alliance. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association. His civic engagements include roles with the North Texas chapter of Folds of Honor and the Boys & Girls Club of Dallas. Previously, Governor Abbott twice appointed him to the Texas Ethics commission where he was twice elected chairman. received a Bachelor of Arts in Government from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) and a Juris Doctor from UT School of Law.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.