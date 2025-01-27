AMAX Achieves Elite Status in NVIDIA Partner Network as DGX AI Compute Systems Partner in Europe

AMAX Achieves Elite Status as DGX AI Compute Systems Partner in Europe

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

We are excited to build on this achievement by collaborating with NVIDIA to help enterprises across Europe innovate, scale, and excel in their AI initiatives.” — Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX

SHANNON, IRELAND, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leading provider of advanced AI, HPC, and GPU-powered infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved Elite status in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) program as an NVIDIA DGX AI Compute Systems partner in Europe. Already recognized as a longstanding NPN Elite partner in North America, AMAX has achieved a new milestone, extending its status to Europe. This accomplishment highlights the company’s global leadership in delivering cutting-edge AI and HPC solutions, its technical expertise, and its ability to provide turnkey AI solutions powered by NVIDIA technologies.As an NPN Elite partner, AMAX leverages NVIDIA’s advanced resources, priority support, and the NVIDIA DGX platform to deliver high-performance solutions that address the complex needs of modern AI enterprises. This elevated membership recognizes AMAX’s dedication to meeting the exceptional standards set by the NPN program, showcasing AMAX’s ability to exceed expectations in delivering advanced AI solutions. For more information about AMAX’s NVIDIA DGX capabilities and its portfolio of AI solutions, please visit AMAX’s NVIDIA DGX Turnkey Data Center Solutions page . AMAX offers a comprehensive DGX portfolio, including NVIDIA DGX H200, B200, and GB200 systems, all which come with NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, providing versatile solutions to meet the diverse needs of AI and HPC workloads.“Achieving Elite partner status with NPN in Europe is a significant milestone for AMAX,” said Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX. “It exemplifies our dedication to delivering cutting-edge AI and HPC solutions built on NVIDIA technologies. We are excited to build on this achievement by collaborating with NVIDIA to help enterprises across Europe innovate, scale, and excel in their AI initiatives.”“The surging wave of AI innovation is driving unprecedented demand for robust infrastructure capable of powering complex AI projects in every industry,” said Tony Paikeday, senior director of AI systems at NVIDIA. “AMAX’s DGX Elite NPN certification highlights its capability to offer tailored, high-performance NVIDIA solutions that enable businesses to harness the full potential of AI technologies.”The European market is at the core of AMAX’s sustainability initiatives with NVIDIA DGX. By integrating energy-efficient technologies into DGX systems and promoting environmentally responsible practices, AMAX empowers enterprises across Europe to develop AI infrastructures that deliver exceptional performance while prioritizing sustainability. With a strong global presence and deep understanding of the European market, AMAX is uniquely equipped to drive innovation and implement sustainable computing solutions that align with both EU regulatory standards and global sustainability goals.Looking ahead, AMAX is dedicated to continuing its role as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to leverage the power of NVIDIA DGX technologies. As enterprises navigate the growing demands of AI workloads, AMAX remains focused on providing solutions that combine performance, scalability, and sustainability to fuel success in enabling the next wave of AI advancements.About AMAXEstablished in 1979, AMAX is a globally recognized leader in GPU-accelerated IT infrastructure, specializing in transforming standard IT systems into advanced, high-performance computing solutions. Catering to industries such as AI, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and high-performance computing, AMAX has set benchmarks in innovation, including pioneering liquid-cooled HPC systems for the semiconductor industry. With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia, AMAX offers end-to-end services from design and manufacturing to deployment. To learn more about AMAX’s advanced AI solutions, visit amax.com

