Berlin Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3000445

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                          

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 at 15:35 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications / Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Kevin H. Lacillade                                         

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont

 

VICTIMS: Joseph E. Madore Sr.

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01/21/2025, at approximately 15:35 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks received a report of direct threats made via an electronic communication device. Troopers investigated the incident and found probable cause that Kevin H. Lacillade committed the aforementioned offenses via an electronic communication device. Lacillade was issued a criminal citation and released to answer to the charges at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 / 08:30 hours       

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

