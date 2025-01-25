Berlin Barracks / Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3000445
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 at 15:35 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Disturbing peace by use of electronic communications / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Kevin H. Lacillade
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, Vermont
VICTIMS: Joseph E. Madore Sr.
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/21/2025, at approximately 15:35 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks received a report of direct threats made via an electronic communication device. Troopers investigated the incident and found probable cause that Kevin H. Lacillade committed the aforementioned offenses via an electronic communication device. Lacillade was issued a criminal citation and released to answer to the charges at Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on the date and time seen below.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/19/2025 / 08:30 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
