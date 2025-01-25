Rutland Barracks / Fatal fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#:25B4000457

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico, Detective Sgt. James Wright

STATION: Rutland Barracks, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: About 7:25 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3111 Old Otis Rd., Danby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a fire that occurred Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2025, at a home on Old Otis Road in the Rutland County town of Danby. First responders located a body inside the home. The victim’s body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to confirm identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

The fire was reported at about 7:25 a.m., and crews from the Danby and Tinmouth fire departments responded to the scene at 3111 Old Otis Rd. Crews fighting the fire located a body within the home and requested a response from detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Fire and Explosion Investigation.

VSP’s investigation into the origin and cause of the fire and the victim’s death remains ongoing, but there are no indications at this time that the incident is suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico with BCI or Detective Sgt. James Wright with FEIU via the Rutland Barracks, 802-773-9101, or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -