Trade Show: Expo Manufactura 2025Feb11

Join Idaho Commerce at Expo Manufactura 2025 from February 11 – 13, 2025 at Cintermex in Monterrey, Mexico. At the event, you’ll discover the latest technology, industry solutions, machinery and connect with national and international leaders and gain insights, network and explore advancements that will drive the future of manufacturing.

Participate in Expo Manufactura 2025 to be part of a smart and sustainable industry. Experience the most comprehensive array of technology and solutions.

Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your business!

For further information on this event, please contact Business Development Specialist Tatum Clark.