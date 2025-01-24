San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents discover, seize rifle along immediate border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Agents assigned to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector discovered and seized an abandoned semi-automatic rifle while on patrol near the immediate border last week.

Border Patrol agents operating remote surveillance equipment observed multiple individuals enter the United States illegally within a remote area of Otay Mountain. One of the individuals was observed carrying what appeared to be a rifle. The same individual was then observed returning to Mexico after leaving the apparent rifle behind just north of the international boundary line.

On Monday, January 13, Border Patrol agents searched the area and subsequently located the rifle. The discovery occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m., when Border Patrol agents reported locating the rifle along with an empty 30-round-magazine. No one was observed in the vicinity at the time of the discovery. Agents seized the rifle and magazine and transported the items to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing. Both items were later turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for further investigation.

During Fiscal Year 2024, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents encountered and seized 28 weapons in the course of their duties. In Fiscal Year 2023, agents encountered and seized 53 weapons.

To address the risks weapons pose to law enforcement personnel, migrants, and the border community, the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector proactively conducts both domestic and bi-national operations to target this dangerous activity along our shared borders. During one such operation in March 2024, a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) marksman fired a round, fatally injuring an armed suspect attempting to assault illegal aliens in the Otay Mountains.

The Otay mountain area has historically been a dangerous environment for illegal aliens and agents. In 2024, there were several incidents involving bandit activity and aggression toward illegal aliens and San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents. For more information, please see: San Diego Sector Border Patrol warns of the dangers of crossing the border illegally and San Diego Border Patrol agents report gunfire in two recent incidents.

A suspected armed smuggler is detected in San Diego County by U.S. Border Patrol surveillance technology north of the immediate border in 2023.

San Diego Sector remains committed to the border security mission by actively addressing the threat of bandit activity. San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents conduct targeted patrols in high-risk areas, utilize surveillance technology to monitor suspicious activity, and collaborate with federal and international law enforcement partners to share intelligence and coordinate responses. These efforts aim to deter criminal organizations and protect communities on both sides of the border.

“This seizure underscores the dangers our Border Patrol agents face along the border,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Patricia McGurk-Daniel. “Every weapon seized is one more taken from the hands of criminals and is a reminder of the critical role we play in protecting our community from the threats posed by these violent actors.”