Lee, Curtis Introduce Bill to Modernize Outdated Antiquities Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and Senator John Curtis (R-Utah), introduced the Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act to reform the Antiquities Act of 1906 and end the executive branch’s abuse of its monument designation authority.

“Predatory use of the Antiquities Act by previous administrations have locked up millions of acres of federal land, completely ignoring the intent of the law and the will of impacted states like Utah. The Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act will ensure that the people and economies of Western states cannot be sacrificed to support the agenda of radical environmentalists,” said Chairman Lee.

“Utahns know best how to manage the lands they have cared for over generations. These are the lands we hope will remain accessible for our children and grandchildren. The broad strokes used by past Presidents to designate national monuments have caused undue harm to the people who actually live on and care for those lands. This is a task best handled through Congress, working in partnership with the constituents who know these areas best,” said Senator Curtis.

Background Information:

The Ending Presidential Overreach on Public Lands Act removes Section 2 from the Antiquities Act of 1906 to give Congress the sole power to modify or revoke national monument designations. This prevents any President from making unilateral decisions regarding national monuments.

The companion legislation for this bill was introduced by Congresswoman Celeste Maloy (R-Utah-02) and Congressman Mark Amodei (R-Nev.-02).

For the bill text, click here.