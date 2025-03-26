Chairman Lee Demands Answers from National Lab Directors Over Alarming Ties to Chinese Military Supercomputers

WASHINGTON – Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Mike Lee sent letters to the Directors of Oak Ridge, Los Alamos, and Argonne National Laboratories regarding reports that researchers at all three labs have engaged in research collaborations leveraging PRC-based supercomputers—including those linked to the PRC’s military—for federally funded research in sensitive fields.

The letter builds on Chairman Lee’s recent oversight efforts examining national lab vulnerabilities and are part of his broader effort to stop adversarial nations from exploiting American innovation.

