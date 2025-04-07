MEDIA ADVISORY: Chairman Lee and Ranking Member Heinrich Announce Upcoming Committee Schedule

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources announced its schedule for this week.

A business meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., in Room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

The purpose of the business meeting is to consider the nominations and legislation.

Agenda Items

Nomination of the Honorable Katharine MacGregor to be Deputy Secretary of Interior.

Nomination of the Honorable James Danly to be Deputy Secretary of Energy.

S. 154, to amend the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2015, to reauthorize the Colorado River System conservation pilot program;

S. 362, to allow certain Federal minerals to be mined consistent with the Bull Mountains Mining Plan Modification, and for other purposes;

S. 544, to provide for the location of multiple hardrock mining mill sites, to establish the Abandoned Hardrock Mine Fund, and for other purposes; and

S. 714, to amend the Energy Act of 2020 to include critical materials in the definition of critical mineral, and for other purposes.

The business meeting will be webcast live on the committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the business meeting concludes.

A hearing will be held on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 10:00 am in room 366 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC.

The purpose of the hearing is to consider the nominations of:

Mr. Preston Wells Griffith III to be Under Secretary of Energy;

Dr. Dario Gil to be Under Secretary of Energy for Science; and

Ms. Kathleen M. Sgamma to be Director of the Bureau of Land Management, Department of the Interior

The hearing will be webcast live on the Committee’s website, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

Members of the press interested in attending should email jordan_roberts@lee.senate.gov to RSVP.

###