Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler regarding President Trump's visit to WNC

“It was encouraging to see that Western North Carolina and disaster relief efforts were top of mind for President Trump and the First Lady, because the commitment of federal resources will be critical for recovery and rebuilding,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

“Our farmers are hurting along with many others across the country, and the disasters in 2024 only added to the intense pressure they are under. Farmers urgently need Congress to pass a Farm Bill that includes meaningful disaster assistance. Seeing the disaster up close helps paint a better picture of the long road to recovery our mountains face. I look forward to working with the Trump administration to help our farmers and residents.”