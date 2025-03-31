Daily update on the Black Cove Complex in Polk and Henderson counties

BLACK COVE FIRES AT A GLANCE

Black Cove Complex Total Size: 7,672 acres

Black Cove – 3,502 acres | Deep Woods – 3,971 acres | Fish Hook – 199 acres

Containment:

Black Cove – 36% | Deep Woods – 32% | Fish Hook – 100%

Cause:

Black Cove – Powerline | Deep Woods – Under investigation | Fish Hook – Powerline

All Resources:

Engines – 45 | Total Personnel – 375

Widespread rain across the fire area last night helped cool some of the hotter areas of the fire. Showers and potential thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and are expected to further dampen fire behavior.

Fire crews worked Sunday to extinguish hot spots within containment lines. Monday’s operational period will focus on patrolling for any remaining hot spots for mop up, and repairing areas of the heaviest impact to protect waterways and other natural resources.

Firefighting crews will also be focusing on safety as the Sunday night rain has created slick conditions along the fire lines. Potential afternoon thunderstorms will bring conditions that will also need to be monitored.

Evacuations: Evacuation levels are constantly being assessed based on fire activity. For updated or current evacuation notices for Polk County, please refer to Polk County’s website. For updated or current evacuation notices for Henderson County, please refer to Henderson County’s website.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A TFR is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 5,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

State of Emergency: On Tuesday, March 26, Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency to expand the state’s capacity to respond to the wildfires burning in Western North Carolina.

Statewide Ban on Open Burning: Effective 8 a.m. Friday, March 21, a ban on all open burning was issued statewide. All burning permits are canceled. No new permits are being issued. The ban remains in effect until further notice. Read news release.

To check wildfire activity across the state, use the North Carolina Wildfire Public Viewer at https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/.

Subscribe to receive updates from the N.C. Forest Service about wildfires, burn bans and other topics at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCFS/subscriber/new.

