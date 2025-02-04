Flooring OS Powers Estimat-All’s Cloud Revolution, Bringing Seamless Estimating to the Future

Estimat-All Partners with Flooring OS for Cloud Based Upgrade Flooring OS

Estimat-All partners with Flooring OS to launch Estimat-All Cloud, a cloud based solution designed to improve estimating efficiency and accessibility.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Estimat-All and Flooring OS. As businesses continue to embrace cloud technology, we’re excited to bring Estimat-All Cloud to the industry.” — Justin Wirpel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flooring OS, a leader in flooring business management software, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Estimat-All, a renowned provider of estimating software, to launch the highly anticipated cloud-native version of their software. The new solution, dubbed Estimat-All Cloud, is set to transform the flooring industry by offering real-time access, enhanced collaboration, and unparalleled efficiency from anywhere in the world.

The Estimat-All Cloud solution combines the robust estimating features Estimat-All is known for with the modern, cloud-based infrastructure of Flooring OS. This cloud platform will allow flooring businesses to manage projects and estimates seamlessly without the need for complex installations or on-premises hardware.

A Game-Changer for the Flooring Industry

“This partnership is an exciting milestone for both Estimat-All and Flooring OS,” said Justin Wirpel, Co-Founder of Flooring OS. “In an era where cloud technology is shaping industries, Estimat-All Cloud will bring unmatched efficiency and scalability to flooring businesses. With real-time collaboration and integration capabilities, this solution empowers businesses to make smarter, faster decisions.”

The Estimat-All Cloud solution introduces key features designed to elevate the estimating process for flooring professionals:

Real-Time Collaboration: Multiple team members can work on projects simultaneously, ensuring alignment and reducing delays.

Cloud-Native Flexibility: Access estimates and projects from any device with an internet connection, enabling remote work and mobility.

Enhanced Security: Built-in data security, backups, and recovery features protect sensitive project information.

Seamless Integration: Integrates effortlessly with Flooring OS and other project management tools for a unified workflow.

Unlocking New Opportunities for Flooring Businesses

Larry Nickerson, CEO of Estimat-All, shared his thoughts on the partnership:

“Working with Flooring OS is a monumental step in adapting Estimat-All to meet the needs of today’s flooring professionals. By leveraging the cloud, we’re providing our customers with greater control, accessibility, and tools to stay competitive. This collaboration is redefining the possibilities for flooring estimators and contractors.”

About Flooring OS

Flooring OS is the only cloud-native, browser-based business management platform built specifically for the flooring industry. Designed for modern, intuitive, and efficient operations, Flooring OS seamlessly integrates estimating, inventory management, job costing, CRM, AI-powered insights, and more—all in one connected system. With a commitment to customer-first innovation, Flooring OS empowers flooring businesses to streamline workflows, protect margins, and scale with confidence in an ever-changing market.

About Estimat-All

Estimat-All is a trusted leader in estimation software, known for delivering accurate, efficient, and professional tools for contractors and flooring estimators. With decades of industry expertise, Estimat-All helps businesses streamline the estimating process and elevate project management.

