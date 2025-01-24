NEBRASKA, January 24 - CONTACT:

Governor’s Wellness Walk Encourages Healthy Living

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, UNO Athletic Director Adrian Dowell, Mavericks Head Soccer Coach Donovan Dowling, Mavericks Women’s Soccer Coach Tim Walters, Nebraska Sports Council President Dave Minarik and Husker Women’s Basketball player Callin Hake met at the State Capitol today to talk and walk. The talk, shared in a brief news conference, encouraged Nebraskans to make healthy living a priority in 2025. The walk, multiple laps through the Capitol’s 2nd-floor hallways, provided an example of a simple way to fit physical activity into a busy daily routine.

“I’m a firm believer in the importance of exercise and fitness as a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle,” said Gov. Pillen. “Being healthy and getting enough exercise doesn’t have to be hard and can be as simple as walking.”

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Tesmer reported that the rate of adult obesity in Nebraska has increased significantly from 28% in 2011 to 36.6% in 2024, according to the latest data. He also noted that nearly 24% of Nebraskans report they do not get enough physical activity. Additionally, Dr. Tesmer shared that a person’s physical condition is a prime factor in their risk of contracting most major diseases.

“Physical activity is a cornerstone of health and wellness, playing a key role in preventing many chronic health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and certain cancers,” said Dr. Tesmer. “Whether it is through walking, yoga, or another form of movement, the best time to start is now. The key is to get moving and keep moving.”

“The Nebraska Sports Council is proud to join Gov. Pillen in promoting healthy lifestyles,” said Dave Minarik, president of the Nebraska Sports Council. “We encourage all Nebraskans to stay motivated by using our free activity tracking program at WellPowerMovement.com.”

The Nebraska Sports Council, which coordinates the Governor’s Walk, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission of providing quality sports competition and promoting healthy lifestyle choices. Learn more about the WellPower Movement and the Nebraska Sports Council at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.

