Make suet cakes for birds at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Feb. 1

JOPLIN, Mo. – Adding suet to your backyard bird-feeding set-up is a great way to increase the variety of birds you’ll see – particularly in winter.

People can get information about birds that are attracted to suet feeders and they can also make their own suet cakes to take home at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Birds: Suet and Songbirds.” This program will be Feb. 1 from 10:30-noon at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. The Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can register at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205740

At the Feb. 1 program, MDC naturalists will discuss the different species of birds that are attracted to suet feeders. Program participants will also make suet cakes that they can take home to their own backyard feeders. This program is designed for ages 5 and up.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about the Feb. 1 program or about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.