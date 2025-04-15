Learn about hunting for small game at a virtual MDC event May 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Learn to hunt small game species at a free, virtual event with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on May 1 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join MDC staff as they discuss the nuances of small game hunting. Participants will mostly learn techniques for hunting squirrels and rabbits, but there will also be discussions about hunting various animals in the small game category. All ages are invited, and participants should register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49K.

The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.