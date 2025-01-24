City of Lawrence awarded $200K grant from Kansas Fights Addiction

On January 23, Kansas Fights Addiction announced the recipients of more than $6 million in grants to support Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services across Kansas. The City of Lawrence was awarded $200,000 for our “City of Lawrence Fights Addiction” project, which is spearheaded by the Homeless Response Team.

“Helping people with Substance Use Disorder is an essential part of our work to end chronic homelessness in this community,” said Misty Bosch-Hastings, Director of the Homeless Solutions Division. “We are so appreciative of this funding from Kansas Fights Addiction as it will allow us to continue our work with trained medical professionals and other partners in this community.”

The grant funds will allow the City to expand and enhance our Homeless Response Team to more effectively serve individuals experiencing homelessness and SUD, including:

Extending our contract with the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing Authority to fund an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse position on the team. This person provides medical care to individuals experiencing homelessness and SUD, including Medication-Assisted Treatment.

Contracting with Heartland RADAC to add a Peer Support Specialist to the team to provide lived-experience support to individuals with SUD.

Partnering with first responders from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical to integrate the ODMAP application with their computer systems to more rigorously track overdose data.

Distributing increased supplies of Naloxone to first responders and Homeless Response Team members along with trainings on its usage, trauma-informed care, and harm reduction.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.