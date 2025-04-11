Weekly Traffic Update: April 11, 2025

Haskell Ave. lane closure from 23rd St. to 28th St.

Beginning on Monday, April 14, City contractors will close the center turn lane on Haskell Ave., beginning at 28th St., to complete a watermain replacement project in the area. The project will continue north to 23rd St. in several phases. Temporary closures of adjacent intersections may be required as the project progresses.

The City anticipates this project and any associated lane closures to end in January 2026, pending weather or other delays.

Maple Lane and East Glenn Dr. to close for next phase of Maple Lane project

Beginning on Monday, April 14, City contractors will begin the next phase of the Maple Lane improvements project. This phase will extend the current construction area further south and fully close the intersection of East Glenn Dr. and Maple Lane.

The City anticipates this phase to last through Summer 2025, pending weather or other delays. To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org