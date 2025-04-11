Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,752 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Traffic Update: April 11, 2025

Haskell Ave. lane closure from 23rd St. to 28th St.

Beginning on Monday, April 14, City contractors will close the center turn lane on Haskell Ave., beginning at 28th St., to complete a watermain replacement project in the area. The project will continue north to 23rd St. in several phases. Temporary closures of adjacent intersections may be required as the project progresses.

The City anticipates this project and any associated lane closures to end in January 2026, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

Maple Lane and East Glenn Dr. to close for next phase of Maple Lane project

Beginning on Monday, April 14, City contractors will begin the next phase of the Maple Lane improvements project. This phase will extend the current construction area further south and fully close the intersection of East Glenn Dr. and Maple Lane.

The City anticipates this phase to last through Summer 2025, pending weather or other delays. To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Traffic Update: April 11, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more