California Lutheran Homes & LOGOS Faith Development LLC Forge Partnership to Develop Affordable Housing in Los Angeles

LOGOS is pleased to announce the commitment of $721,000 in pre-development funding by California Lutheran Homes (CLH), led by CEO, Deacon Nancy Ackerman.

LOGOS Faith Development LLC (LOGOS), under the leadership of Pastor Martin Porter, is pleased to announce the commitment of $721,000 in pre-development funding by California Lutheran Homes (CLH), led by CEO, Deacon Nancy Ackerman. This strategic partnership aims to bring 67 new units of affordable housing to Los Angeles on church-owned property, addressing one of the region's most pressing needs.

By leveraging Mayor Karen Bass’s Executive Directive 1 (ED1), the project will benefit from a streamlined and expedited permitting process, ensuring that these much-needed housing units can reach the community more quickly. The partnership’s faith-based, ministry-focused model seamlessly integrates LOGOS’s expertise as a faith-based developer with CLH’s mission-driven commitment and resources as a nonprofit organization.

“Housing is a fundamental right that is essential to human dignity and well-being,” said Deacon Nancy Ackerman, President and CEO of California Lutheran Homes. “Like CLH, LOGOS understands that safe and secure housing significantly impacts every aspect of human life. CLH and LOGOS share a common goal of helping congregations convert unused property assets into sustainable housing for those in desperate need of homes. We are very grateful for this partnership opportunity.”

Pastor Martin Porter of LOGOS Faith Development echoed that sentiment, stating, “LOGOS was founded to re-envision, reimagine, and repurpose church land in ways that serve local communities. We’re honored to have the support of California Lutheran Homes in this mission. Together, we can address the housing shortage while staying true to the spiritual and communal roots of this endeavor.”

In the wake of ongoing housing challenges, recent natural disasters, and a regional deficit of affordable units, this collaboration underscores a renewed commitment to community care. By aligning the resources and expertise of both a faith-based developer and a nonprofit organization, the project aspires to offer a replicable model for other congregations and nonprofits looking to address housing needs.

About California Lutheran Homes (CLH)

California Lutheran Homes, a pan-Lutheran organization serving the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, provides funding and other assistance to individuals in need of housing and human services through robust partnerships with congregations, community-based organizations, and local agencies. Their longstanding dedication to serving communities across California is evident in their support of this transformative new project.

About LOGOS Faith Development LLC

LOGOS Faith Development LLC is committed to “Re-envisioning, Reimagining, and Repurposing Church Land,” with a focus on creating sustainable, community-enhancing developments. By partnering with congregations, LOGOS transforms underutilized properties into vital resources that serve local neighborhoods.

