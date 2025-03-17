LOGOS Faith Development, Model/Z and SoLa Impact Partner to Deploy 300 Affordable Modular Homes in Los Angeles County

Bishop Adams, Pastor Stafford, Bishop Taylor, Pastor Porter (CEO LOGOS Development), Secretary Turner, Bishop Mannoia (LOGOS Advisor, Former Pres. Natl. Assoc. of Evangelicals), & Bishop Cook.

LOGOS, Model/Z, & SoLA partner to build high-quality multifamily modular units will be built on church-owned land to assist communities devastated by wildfires

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOGOS Faith Development, Model/Z and SoLa Impact have forged a strategic partnership to expedite the production of affordable and workforce housing in Los Angeles. This partnership addresses the urgent need for housing solutions in the wake of recent wildfires that have displaced thousands of residents, particularly in the Altadena community. By combining the resources of faith-based communities and the private sector, this collaboration enables the rapid deployment of modular housing on church land.

LOGOS Faith Development works with churches to repurpose and develop their underutilized land for affordable housing while also addressing their immediate and mid-to-term financial challenges and goals. LOGOS will use over 300 Model/Z units for its projects across Los Angeles and in San Diego, and SoLa Impact will provide end-to-end development services for the projects.

“This partnership comes at a crucial time,” says Pastor Martin Porter of LOGOS. “By leveraging Model/Z demonstrated modular technology, we can move swiftly to provide safe high-quality housing where it is most needed, ensuring families can rebuild and recover without delay.”

During a recent visit to the Model/Z facility, the LOGOS team and religious leaders from across Southern California met with newly appointed HUD Secretary Scott Turner, including LOGOS’ Senior Advisor and retired Bishop Kevin Mannoia (Former President National Association of Evangelicals), Bishop James Ray Taylor (HVEDC), Bishop Donald Cook (Harvest Tab CDC), Bishop Lovester Adams (Greater New Saint Matthew, Los Angeles), Pastor Kevin Stafford (Calvary Baptist Church, SD), and Pastor Marvin McKenzie (2nd AME, Los Angeles. Secretary Turner, himself a former pastor, was deeply moved by the work of SoLa and Model/Z.

In his public remarks, Turner stated: “What (SoLa) is doing here at Model/Z, the team you have assembled, what you have done at SoLa Impact, the Beehive…is absolutely wonderful! Thank you for being part of the solution. Thank you, for even in adversity, laying your life down for your brother and your sisters, in order to bring a viable, God-bless, ordained, anointed solution to the housing problem for LA and hopefully across the country.”

“This collaboration with LOGOS Development is far more than a partnership, it represents the start of a bold mission,” says Martin Muoto, founder of Model/Z and CEO of SoLa Impact. “Together, we’re crafting a blueprint for how the faith-based community can work with private industry, the public sector, and philanthropy to accomplish greater impact. Our goal is to establish a replicable model for other communities grappling with the housing affordability crisis. It is the start of much more to come.”

About LOGOS Faith Development, LLC: LOGOS Faith Development is dedicated to helping churches and faith-based groups maximize their impact through developing affordable and workforce housing, while helping churches with their immediate and mid to long-term financial challenges and goals. With a focus on community growth and sustainable development, LOGOS bridges ministry goals with innovative housing strategies. LOGOS has completed numerous multifamily developments in collaboration with local churches, with an impact goal of creating 2,000 new affordable and workforce housing units

About Model/Z: The mission of Model/Z is to create radically affordable housing and eradicate homelessness in America. Designed and led by former SpaceX engineers and automotive executives, Model/Z utilizes AI and volumetric modular manufacturing to deliver affordable housing at a significantly lower cost, in less time, and with minimal waste. Model/Z's flagship facility in the Watts community of Los Angeles has created hundreds of local living-wage jobs as well as a leading vocational program aimed at uplifting the community.

About SoLa Impact: SoLa Impact is a family of real estate funds with a double-bottom-line strategy focused on building high-quality, affordable housing in underserved and underinvested communities. Based in South LA, SoLa Impact was recognized as California’s largest private developer of workforce and affordable housing. SoLa’s proven track record leverages data-driven social impact strategies to deliver superior financial and social returns. SoLa Impact has invested over $1.5 billion in workforce and affordable housing in Southern California using private capital and Opportunity Zones Funds.

