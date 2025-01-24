Governor Newsom meets with frontline firefighters battling unprecedented Los Angeles firestorms

Damaging winds, extreme fire conditions

Working around the clock day and night, highly trained personnel equipped with a host of specialized gear tirelessly fought these record-breaking firestorms.

With the possibility for very rapid fire spread, on January 6, CAL FIRE and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services strategically pre-positioned hundreds of firefighting personnel, fire engines, handcrews, aircraft and additional support in key fire-prone areas – augmenting regional capacity during this particularly dangerous weather event.

Then, on January 7, firefighters and first responders rushed by ground and air to battle major blazes – like the Palisades and Eaton fires – fanned by hurricane-force 100 mph winds

“In my 34 years as a firefighter, I have never seen fire conditions in January like those we experienced,” said CAL FIRE Director Chief Joe Tyler.

“The Eaton Fire was something we have never experienced – winds were gusting over 100 mph,” said Pasadena Fire Department Apparatus Engineer Sean Katt.

The state continued to surge resources to Southern California to fight these wildfires and protect the public safety of the impacted communities – while local, state and federal firefighters simultaneously stopped the forward spread and contained at least 14 other blazes.

“Already being prepositioned in Southern California allowed us to arrive to the Palisades Fire quickly compared to driving across the state,” said CAL FIRE Battalion Chief John Slate who is stationed in Merced County.

Historic state response

At its height, 16,000+ personnel were battling blazes across Southern California, including firefighters from CAL FIRE, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and local government.

Response efforts have included more than 2,000 pieces of firefighting equipment – 1,490+ engines, 80+ aircraft, 200+ dozers and 210+ water tenders to aid in putting out the fires.

The Governor deployed a surge of California Highway Patrol Special Response Teams to provide ongoing law enforcement capacity to further protect fire damaged communities in Los Angeles. In addition, Governor Newsom ordered the activation of more than 2,500 California National Guard service members to augment firefighting operations and support local law enforcement to protect communities from looting. Also strengthening public safety efforts, the Governor signed an executive order directing state agencies to support local law enforcement partners as they lift evacuation orders.

Overall, multiple countries, 12 states, and tribal governments would augment the larger response to these firestorms.

Looking to recovery

As the state now focuses on helping families recover from these historic wildfires, the state on Wednesday deployed specialized debris flow teams to Southern California ahead of wet weather.

On Thursday, signed a $2.5 billion bipartisan relief package to help Los Angeles rebuild faster from the firestorms.

In addition, the Governor has issued a number of executive orders to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, including:

For those Californians impacted by the firestorms in Los Angeles, there are resources available.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance: