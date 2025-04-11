As LA Fire cleanup advances ahead of schedule, deadline nears for debris removal

Debris Removal at a glance

Federally funded debris removal is available to residents of single family and owner-occupied multi-family units.

All disaster impacted property owners should submit a ROE form by April 15, 2025 to opt-in or opt-out of the debris removal program.

If a property owner opts out of the USACE debris removal program, they become responsible for all permits, inspections, and other associated debris removal requirements and costs.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE, however the program is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property owner has insurance for debris removal, residual funds not used by the property owner may be remitted to the county to offset the cost of debris removal at a later date.

Commercial and multi-family buildings now included

Last week, at Governor Newsom’s request, the Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to expand the scope of cleanup to a number of facility types that were not previously eligible for debris removal, including owner occupied condominiums, multi-family units, and certain commercial properties.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has expedited the cleanup process by cutting red tape and eliminating bureaucratic barriers, allowing highly trained crews to enter impacted communities sooner and help survivors rebuild their lives faster.

Debris removal from private commercial property is typically the responsibility of property owners and is usually not eligible for federal programs.

Commercial properties – including multi-family rental properties – will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The criteria for these properties being included in the USACE debris removal program is based upon:

An immediate threat to public health and safety due to debris.

Barriers to the commercial entity completing debris removal independently.

Insurance coverage and status of claim.

Economic impact of debris removal on the commercial entity and community.

Submit your form to LA County

Disaster Recovery Centers

Los Angeles County wildfire survivors who still need assistance can visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to apply for disaster assistance, speak with staff from state and federal agencies, and receive updates on their FEMA application.

Learn more about the DRC’s here: 4856 | FEMA.gov

DRCs are currently open and operating in two locations:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Road., Altadena, CA 91001

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disaster Recovery Centers are physically accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs. They are equipped with assistive technology and other resources to help ensure all applicants can access resources.

To find other forms of assistance and track progress in wildfire recovery visit: https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/