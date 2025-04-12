Governor Newsom announces Pacific Coast Highway will reopen in time for summer as California’s all-in fire response continues ahead of schedule

With the busy summer months along the coast fast approaching, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans will effectuate the reopening by working closely with the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to prioritize the cleanup of parcels along PCH by surging additional crews into the area so that these parcels can be cleared of debris quickly.

Crews will work around the clock – literally 24/7 – to demolish the damaged and collapsed homes, remove toxic ash and soot, repair the roadways, and install new utility equipment.

There are currently more than 100 USACE crews (consisting of excavators, metal crushing equipment, and dump trucks) working on Palisades Fire parcels. All equipment and dump trucks utilize PCH as a path of travel for the haul routes. Currently, USACE is removing nearly 1,284 truckloads of debris per day.

Once their work is complete, PCH will be able to safely reopen to the public with one lane in each direction.

Once the highway is reopened, security checkpoints currently in place on the north and south ends of closure will be removed, but a robust law enforcement presence from state and local agencies will remain in place.

To stay up to date on the latest and track progress in wildfire recovery visit: https://www.ca.gov/LAfires/