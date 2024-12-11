DSS Launches Real-time Notifications Available to SNAP Benefit Applicants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DSS Office of Communications & External Affairs

803-898-7602

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

DSS Launches Real-time Notifications Available to SNAP Benefit Applicants

December 11, 2024- Today, the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) announces the launch of new technology to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants to receive real-time application and case status notifications.

Previously, DSS has made accessing benefit information easier with the launch of the DSS Benefits Portal and now, applicants seeking help feeding their families can add their email address and/or phone number to subscribe to SNAP application and case status notifications, including interview updates.

“Since my time leading this agency, we have not been complacent with just doing business the same old way. By moving many of our applications for benefits and services online, and with today’s announcement of real-time updated notifications of SNAP applicants, these improvements signify greater convenience and an almost immediate response for SNAP recipients looking for information or updates on their application or case,” said DSS State Director Michael Leach. “We are thrilled that existing SNAP households and applicants will have a new tool to help them in accessing benefits and in making the process more efficient. Our DSS professionals will continue to advance our practice with increased technology and a continued emphasis on customer service.”

According to the most recent agency data, during the month of November 2024, DSS issued SNAP benefits to 280,776 households representing 591,447 individuals and accounting for $136.7 million used to supplement household food budgets. To see the county-by-county breakdown for SNAP for last month, please click here.

SNAP, a federally funded benefit program, provides working and low-income households with nutrition assistance by increasing the household’s food purchasing power.

Qualified applicants for SNAP should receive benefits no later than 30 days from the date they applied if approved. Some families and individuals may qualify for expedited services and will receive benefits no later than seven days from the date they applied if approved.

To check a SNAP application status, applicants can use the online DSS Benefits Portal to check the status of the application or by calling 1-800-616-1309. For more information on SNAP, please visit www.dss.sc.gov.

# # #