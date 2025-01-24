Chivari Announces New Steel Skeleton Barstools, Setting a Higher Bar for Comfort and Durability in Event Seating

Gold Bullion Natural with Brushed Wood Metallic Silver Onyx

Chivari is the Home of the Steel Skeleton, spanning across 12 different product families that will outlast, outshine, and outperform any other chair or table.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chivari, Home of the Steel Skeleton, is proud to announce the expansion of its popular Steel Skeleton series with its industry-leading Chiavari style Steel Skeleton barstools , delivering cutting-edge durability to set a new standard in event seating.The inner steel skeleton ensures exceptional sturdiness in high-traffic environments while maintaining elegant aesthetics. Available in premium finishes including gold bullion, black, white, natural, silver, sparkling rose, gold, sparkling silver champagne, sparkling gold champagne, sparkling pearl white, and metallic silver onyx, Chivari provides a multitude of colors to suit consumer demands. They also offer a Brushed Wood selection featuring choices in distressed white, mahogany, fruitwood, chestnut, and mahogany."Clients asked and we answered, solving the industry's longstanding barstool stability issues while maintaining the premium standards they’ve come to expect from Chivari," says Richard Wallet, CEO of Chivari. "Clients and guests will surely notice the enhanced sturdiness and comfort and will appreciate the increased confidence that comes from sitting in a seat that doesn’t wobble. Commercial customers will value the barstool’s durability and ColorCore technology which helps to ensure that our beautiful finishes continue to shine even after a little wear and tear, requiring less frequent maintenance and replacements.”Key Features:• 16 Gauge steel skeleton is what makes these chairs stronger, steadier, and more resilient• ColorCore technology means that the inner resin core matches the paint color, so even tough scratches are virtually invisible• A clear primer is meticulously applied and allowed to cure, ensuring a hard and lasting foundation• The chair is coated with automotive paint for a shimmering glossy finish• The final touch? A clear outer layer to safeguard the integrity of the paint.The ultimate result is the strongest, fiercely weather resistant barstool on the market. How strong? Chivari also provides a four-year warranty, ensuring a worry-free experience that augments profitability and enhances customer satisfaction. Plus, they accommodate all the same cushions suitable for standard Chiavari chairs, allowing you to dress them up as you like for any occasion.About Chivari:Chivari has grown from a family-owned business to an international leader in event furniture. Known for its affordably luxurious offerings, Chivari continues to innovate and set trends throughout the industry. With a focus on customization, quality, and unsurpassed client service, Chivari designs its products in the USA at the Chivari Design Studio and they’re built to exact specifications and quality control in our overseas factory, ensuring they meet the highest standards of style, durability, and comfort.

Chivari's Barstool Collection

