airSlate and Aquiva Labs Partner to Eliminate Tedious Document Processes for Salesforce Users

Aquiva-airSlate Partnership

By integrating our business process automation solutions with Aquiva Labs’ Salesforce consulting expertise, we are equipping organizations to enhance productivity and strengthen competitive advantage” — John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow automation and eSignature solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Aquiva Labs, a leading Salesforce Product Development Outsourcer (PDO) and consulting firm. This partnership aims to empower Aquiva Lab’s clients by providing them with airSlate’s powerful no-code platform, designed to automate cumbersome, error-prone document processes that hamper operational efficiency.airSlate serves over 100 million users globally with its comprehensive suite of document management and business process automation products. Its flagship product, airSlate WorkFlow, combines eSignature, no-code workflow automation, document generation, PDF editing, and web forms into a single platform.WorkFlow’s transformative potential lies not just in its core features but in its ability to redefine operational efficiency. Leveraging robotic process automation (RPA), airSlate integrates with hundreds of business platforms, enabling users to automate tasks such as document creation, data entry, and approvals. With these capabilities, Salesforce users can redirect their focus to high-value activities, including client engagement and strategic initiatives.“Our partnership with airSlate marks an exciting milestone in our mission to deliver transformative solutions,” said Alex Bariyev, SVP of Strategy and Partnerships at Aquiva Labs. “By pairing airSlate’s automation platform with our Salesforce expertise, we are empowering organizations to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and achieve their full potential.”This partnership with Aquiva Labs represents significant momentum for airSlate as the company continues to broaden its industry reach and impact across various sectors in the Salesforce ecosystem. With over eight years of experience, Aquiva Labs has earned a reputation as a trusted expert in Salesforce consulting and AppExchange app development. The firm works with a diverse client base, from startups to global enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, financial services, high-tech, manufacturing, and travel. Aquiva Labs specializes in crafting customized solutions that align with each organization’s unique needs, enabling them to streamline business operations, enhance efficiency, and drive sustained growth.“Aquiva Labs’ proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to leading organizations across various industries makes this partnership a key milestone in our efforts to extend airSlate’s impact to a wider audience,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. “By integrating our document management and business process automation solutions with Aquiva Labs’ Salesforce consulting and development expertise, we are equipping more organizations to tackle operational inefficiencies, enhance productivity, and strengthen their competitive advantage.”For more information on airSlate, visit: https://www.airslate.com/ For more information on Aquiva Labs, visit: https://aquivalabs.com About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.About Aquiva LabsAquiva Labs is driven by a passion for excellence, with over 220 Salesforce consultants, architects, and developers, including a globally renowned Salesforce MVP and Certified Technical Architect. As a Top 3 global PDO, they hold over 1,000 certifications and have delivered over 150 AppExchange projects. Their core services include building, maintaining, and optimizing cutting-edge applications for the AppExchange to create a lasting impact, offering managed engineering services with flexible options such as turnkey scrum teams that deliver on prioritized backlogs or engineering and project management roles that seamlessly integrate into internal delivery teams, and enabling digital transformation and system integration to unlock seamless experiences, data-driven interactions, and innovative product-led growth. Their expertise spans Analytics, AppExchange and Platform, Community Cloud, Data Cloud and Einstein, Experience Cloud, Financial Services, Health Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud, MuleSoft Integration, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud. Aquiva specializes in implementing and operating solutions for High-Tech, Financial Services, Travel and Hospitality, and Healthcare and Life Sciences industries.

