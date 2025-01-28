The Robin Foundation Has Transformative Year in 2024 and Announcing a Promising National Event "Walk For Lives" in 2025

Chris Cavallo & Daughter Cristina Cavallo Co Founder's of The Robin Foundation Walk for Lives The Robin Foundation

The Robin Foundation reflects on a momentous year in 2024, highlighting the impactful strides made in saving lives by distributing 28K+ Narcan Nasal Sprays

The Walk for Lives is a grassroots response to the Fentanyl scourge led by the survivors-siblings, grandparents, and friends with walks in communities across the USA.” — Paul Martin

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saving Lives through Community OutreachAs part of its ongoing commitment, The Robin Foundation has significantly expanded its Naloxone distribution program, witnessing a 167.9% increase in the distribution of Narcan Nasal Sprays in 2024, handing out 28,378 sprays and participating in over 4o Community Events and held approximately 60 training sessions.The foundation's outreach efforts extended to various sectors, including government (city-state-federal), Hospitality, Education, Homeless Encampments/Food Pantries, and nonprofits, ensuring that vital lifesaving resources are readily available.Financial Challenges and Sustainability InitiativesDespite monetary hurdles, The Robin Foundation remains dedicated to providing essential services without charge. Looking ahead to 2025, the Robin Foundation is exploring new avenues for sustenance, such as partnering with government entities and businesses to sponsor Emergency Overdose Cabinets (EOC). The foundation works with a manufacturer that will provide these OECs for approximately 25% less than any other competitive cabinet makers in the USA. CEO Chris Cavallo, when asked about the importance of these Emergency Overdose Cabinets, stated, “These EOCs filled with Free Narcan are a crucial resource in combating opioid overdoses, as well as becoming a key financial solution for the foundation moving forward.A contract with a local Broward County City will soon be announced, allowing the foundation to install its EOC next to the 49 AED cabinets strategically placed around the city. Having these EOCs out in public will enable the citizens of this Broward County city to know exactly where to retrieve Free Narcan at a moment’s notice”.Strategic Partnerships and CollaborationsThe Robin Foundation underscores the importance of strategic alliances in achieving its mission through partnerships with organizations like The United Way, Broward Sheriff's Office, Nova Southeastern University, Hollywood Fire and Rescue Dept, FL Dept of Health, FL Dept of Children and Family Services and the Foundation's home base near the Davie Fire/Rescue Department. The Robin Foundation aims to expand its reach and impact in saving lives from overdose fatalities.Upcoming Initiatives in 2025A significant announcement of The Robin Foundation in collaboration with The South Florida Wellness Network is to spearhead a nationwide walk (Walk for Lives) on September 20, 2025, partnering with LA-based United Against Fentanyl. CEO Paul Martin has stated, “ The Walk for Lives is a grassroots response to the Fentanyl scourge led by the survivors-siblings, grandparents, and friends with walks in communities across the USA. This walk will show solidarity, United Against Fentanyl”.As part of the ongoing community outreach, the Robin Foundation will not only continue to provide training to various employers throughout South Florida but is also happy to announce a training program for high school students with a program called TINAD (This Is Not About Drugs) through a partnership agreement with Overdose Lifeline. These new training models will allow the Robin Foundation to customize their training programs further and extend the training times from 30-60-90 minutes to longer, including various Polls, Surveys, and Q&A. The foundation has received numerous requests for employers and students to experience these new customized training modules.In closing, The Robin Foundation expresses its most profound appreciation for the dedication and support of its community. Together, we can continue to make a difference and save lives, especially in the fight against opioid/fentanyl overdose fatalities. For more information and ways to support The Robin Foundation, visit

Announcing Walk for Lives September 20, 2025

