The Robin Foundation + South Florida Wellness Network for ‘Walk for Lives’ to Combat Fentanyl Poisoning

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, September 20, 2025, The Robin Foundation joined hands with the South Florida Wellness Network (SFWN), led by the compassionate Susan Nyamora, to host the uplifting “ Walk for Lives ” event at Pompano Beach Community Park. Despite intermittent rain, this gathering brought together a passionate community of advocates, families, and local leaders—all united by a shared commitment to break the stigma surrounding addiction and promote mental health awareness.The “Walk for Lives” movement, founded by LA-based Paul Martin, CEO of United Against Fentanyl, has become a rallying beacon of hope and solidarity. The Robin Foundation is honored to carry this legacy forward and looks forward to preparing for the next “Walk for Lives” event in 2026. Each step we take together moves us closer to healing, understanding, and lasting change.Founder Chris Cavallo expressed deep gratitude for the tireless partnership with SFWN:*"We could not have brought this event to life without the dedication of the South Florida Wellness Network Community Engagement Director, Ofelia DeLuca, Parent Support Partner Antoinette Gonzalez, Adult Peer Specialist Lyndsey Mongelut, and the entire SFWN team. Their passion is the heartbeat of this movement."*The event featured powerful voices from our community. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz spoke earnestly about the urgent need to end stigma around Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Mental Health Disorder (MUD), highlighting the importance of protecting and supporting individuals on their path to recovery.Senator Dr. Barbara Sharief offered a heartfelt message on the significance of legislative collaboration, inviting The Robin Foundation to submit proposals aimed at strengthening overdose prevention statewide. This hopeful step will make strides in Tallahassee this legislative session.One of the most moving moments came from John Glover, known as JP, Community Response Supervisor at SFWN. JP shared his deeply personal journey of loss and resilience after his wife’s tragic death due to fentanyl poisoning, and the ongoing strength he draws from raising their children as a single father. His courage reminds us all of the human face behind the statistics and the power of community in healing.Other voices of strength included Antoinette Gonzalez, who bravely recounted the loss of her niece to addiction, and Abbey Danniman from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Abbey works alongside JP to train deputies in trauma-informed, compassionate care when engaging with individuals struggling with mental health and substance use challenges. Their efforts, led by Director David Scharff, embody the belief that “we cannot arrest our way out of this problem” and instead promote healing through dignity, understanding, and connection to recovery.**Join Us in Walking Together Toward Hope**The Robin Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities with Narcan and lifesaving training. This work flourishes because of dedicated individuals like you. We warmly invite our neighbors to join this movement by:* Donating to sustain and expand life-saving programs* Volunteering at events and Narcan distribution efforts* Carrying Narcan and learning how to use it—because your compassion can save a life**About The Robin Foundation**At its heart, The Robin Foundation is a community-led nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals threatened by overdose. Through Narcan distribution and comprehensive training, we equip individuals, families, and organizations with the skills and knowledge to save lives—building a stronger, more compassionate community for everyone.**Contact:**Chris & Cristina CavalloPhone: (954) 310-0382Email: Info@RobinFoundation.orgWebsite: [www.RobinFoundation.org]( http://www.RobinFoundation.org *"What started as a promise became our commitment."****Thank you for your dedication and continued support—it is together that we make the most tremendous impact.

