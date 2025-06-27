The Robin Foundation Expands Lifesaving Narcan Distribution and Partnerships Amid South Florida's Drug Epidemic

Walk for Lives The Robin Foundation Volunteers Joanne -Patty -Debbie-Pride Festival

The Robin Foundation has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing the drug epidemic and supporting harm reduction in South Florida communities.

These two organizations are the absolute lifeline to The Robin Foundation as well as hundreds of other organizations throughout Broward County and the rest of the State of Florida.” — Chris Cavallo

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robin Foundation has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to addressing the drug epidemic and supporting harm reduction in South Florida communities. Since September 2024, the Foundation has significantly expanded its reach, distributing 23,755 Narcan boxes—each containing two individual sprays—and making a total of 47,510 lifesaving sprays available.Expanded Narcan Distribution EffortsThe Narcan distribution primarily stems from impactful community-focused initiatives, including targeted events at overdose hotspots, outreach at community gatherings, and partnerships that amplify their reach. A noteworthy example is the establishment of the Robin Foundation Narcan Distribution Club at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), where undergraduate students lead efforts to organize events and distribute Narcan and fentanyl-testing strips. In March and April alone, during the high-risk Spring Break period, the NSU student club distributed 6,351 Narcan sprays across Fort Lauderdale's nightlife venues under the guidance of NSU Faculty Advisor and Assistant Professor Joy Siegel. Furthermore, their additional participation along with several other foundation volunteers in the June Pride Parade facilitated the distribution of 2,268 Narcan sprays, contributing to over five confirmed overdose reversals. However, the actual impact is likely to be much greater.Strategic Community PartnershipsThe Foundation has strategically worked closely with Jessica Williams, President and CEO of South Promo, whose efforts have been instrumental in targeting underserved communities during events such as various Community Food Banks and the Juneteenth Day celebration in Lauderhill, which took place just this past Sunday. These strategic partnerships focus on improving access to both Narcan and Fentanyl-testing strips in high-risk neighborhoods, providing reassurance that the Foundation's efforts are not only strategic and well-planned but, most importantly, effective. According to Chris Cavallo, "We are grateful to Jessica as well as her team of professionals that she has assembled at SouthPromo. Besides Jessica's commitment to creating the best-in-class events, she is also committed to helping The Robin Foundation save lives in all of the communities that both organizations serve in Broward County." Overdose Emergency Cabinets (OECs)Another significant initiative is the Foundation's partnership with the Hollywood Fire & Rescue Dept to install Overdose Emergency Cabinets (OECs) alongside 47 city-owned AED cabinets. With 18 OECs already installed and more planned in the coming weeks, residents can freely access Narcan sprays, Fentanyl-testing strips, and informational pamphlets on not only how to recognize an overdose but also how to save a life, as seen in a 60-second video on the Robin Foundation website. The success of this program is a testament to the potential of such initiatives and should encourage optimism about the future.Partnerships with Florida DCF and the Department of HealthNalaxone(Narcan) is provided to the Robin Foundation for Free by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) following their 2024 Grant with the Florida Department of Health. These partnership enables focused distribution and audience-specific training programs designed to reduce overdose deaths. According to Cristina Cavallo, "these two organizations are the absolute lifeline to The Robin Foundation as well as hundreds of other organizations throughout Broward County and the rest of the state of Florida. We could not do our work of reversing the trends of overdoses and fatalities without the Florida DCF and the Florida Department of Health". Walk For Lives (WFL) 2025The Robin Foundation also serves as National Ambassadors in collaboration with community partners, the South Florida Wellness Network (SFWN), for Walk for Lives (WFL), a national grassroots initiative founded by Paul Martin, CEO of United Against Fentanyl. On Saturday, September 20, 2025, over 200 communities across all 50 states, including Pompano Beach, will host educational and awareness campaigns beginning at 9:00 a.m. Local events will culminate in two large-scale afternoon stage events in NYC and Los Angeles, which will be broadcast digitally, along with resource fairs afterward. The Robin Foundation urges community members who have lost loved ones to overdose to participate, carrying pictures of their loved ones to honor their memory.Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available until July 31, 2025. The event aims to host 1,000 participants and 35 vendors. Interested parties can register via the following link: bit.ly/3TEW60DFuture PlansLooking forward, the Foundation plans to launch Free online Narcan and Overdose Awareness training sessions starting on July 9th at 7 PM EST, 2025. These 30-minute webinars will occur monthly on the Wednesday of the second week. They will educate participants on overdose identification, Narcan use, and harm reduction strategies.As the Robin Foundation continues its vital work, its goal remains clear: to expand access to lifesaving Narcan and prevent overdose deaths until these tragedies become a thing of the past.

The Robin Foundation Our Promise is our Commitment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.