TrustMe.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with Cyber-Future.io to Revolutionize Software Development in EMEA

Partnership positions Cyber-Future.io as an official reseller of TrustMe.ai’s cutting-edge services and platform to software development teams across EMEA.

TrustMe.ai’s advanced platform is a perfect match for our mission to help businesses overcome today’s technology challenges and thrive in the nuanced EMEA technology landscape.” — Xavier Mell, CEO of Cyber-Future.io

PARIS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustMe.ai , the pioneering management platform for secure, efficient, and high-quality software development, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Cyber-Future.io , a leading technology solutions provider for cybersecurity startups. This partnership positions Cyber-Future.io as an official reseller of TrustMe.ai’s cutting-edge services and platform to software development teams across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). TrustMe’s AI-powered platform unifies security and automates compliance for real and predictable governance.“This partnership is a game-changer for the EMEA region,” said Younus Aftab , Founder and CEO of TrustMe.ai. “Together with Cyber-Future.io, we aim to revolutionize software development practices by offering businesses a unified, secure, and efficient platform to manage every stage of their development lifecycle. By ensuring compliance, security, and governance of development efforts, TrustMe.ai and Cyber-Future.io help organizations face the increasing complexity in adhering to regulations while managing security and productivity concerns.”TrustMe.ai is uniquely designed to:- Securely manage every stage of the software development lifecycle- Accurately oversee financial investments- Ensure the highest standards of code quality- Oversee continuous complianceCyber-Future.io will champion TrustMe.ai’s solutions across the EMEA region, empowering companies to achieve unmatched performance, security, and operational excellence. By addressing critical challenges in modern software development, this partnership underscores a shared vision of building a secure and sustainable digital future. TrustMe’s offerings include complete compliance automation, integrated security controls, and governance that is contextualized to each environment through a knowledge graph that models an organization’s people, product, perimeter, and processes.Why TrustMe.ai?A central challenge startups face is balancing innovation against security, compliance, and efficiency while addressing growing threats and complex workflows. Most solutions today are fragmented, expensive, and labor-intensive or manual.- Privacy-First Approach: Unlike many solutions, TrustMe.ai does not store any customer data, ensuring complete control and privacy for businesses.- Unified Platform: TrustMe.ai consolidates multiple tools into a single, integrated solution, eliminating inefficiencies and reducing costs.- Comprehensive Features: Built-in application security testing tools: 20 built-in probes for scanning, assessment, and risk prioritization. Installed on servers and endpoints within an organization’s cloud or data center environments, run Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Quality Code Analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Infrastructure-as-Code (IAC) with results displayed in a single dashboard, eliminating the need for multiple tools.- Actionable Insights: Detailed remediation options, complete with cost assessments for fixes, empower developers to prioritize and address vulnerabilities effectively. With productivity insights, cost optimization, what-if scenarios, and scoring, TrustMe empowers process improvements with actions to decrease bottlenecks and improve development and security practices.- Enhanced Detection: Superior issue detection, uncovered hidden relationships, detect dependencies and patterns within the codebase.“Partnering with TrustMe.ai reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and effective solutions to companies in the EMEA region,” said Xavier Mell, CEO of Cyber-Future.io. “TrustMe.ai’s advanced platform is a perfect match for our mission to help businesses overcome today’s technology challenges and thrive in the nuanced EMEA technology landscape.”This collaboration is set to drive transformative and measurable impact in the software development landscape: consolidation of disparate tools, reduction of operational expenses, technical debt, and personnel to run tools and compliance processes. Companies will achieve increased productivity to accelerate innovation while mitigating risks, for sustainable growth.For more information about the partnership or to learn more about TrustMe.ai’s solutions, visit trustme.ai.About TrustMe.aiTrustMe.ai is a management platform designed to secure every step of the software development lifecycle while governing financial investments and ensuring the highest standards of code quality. TrustMe integrates advanced security tools, productivity-enhancing features, and cost management solutions, enabling organizations to confidently develop, deploy, and manage secure and compliant software. Equipped with real-time insights and AI-driven predictions, TrustMe.ai helps software teams mitigate risk, optimize resources, and ensure compliance across every phase of development. With the mission to empower the enterprise with comprehensive visibility and control, TrustMe navigates the complexities of modern software development with confidence.Secure every step. Govern every dollar. Trust every line of code.For more information, visit www.trustme.ai About Cyber-FutureCyber Future is a strategic partner for technology companies to facilitate their growth in the EMEA market. We offer tailored solutions to help companies enter new markets, optimize their commercial strategy and accelerate business expansion.Thanks to our deep expertise in the technology sector, especially in the Cyber Security area and our in-depth understanding of EMEA market dynamics, we support our clients at every stage of their growth, from strategic diagnostics and go-to-market planning to channel optimization and sales support.Headquartered in Paris, our team combines innovation, agility and a pragmatic approach to deliver sustainable growth and a strong competitive advantage to our clients.Cyber Future - Your Growth Accelerator in EMEA.

