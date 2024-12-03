TrustMe.ai Launches New Compliance Feature Set to Streamline SOC 2 Compliance for Small and Mid-Sized Companies

Revolutionizing compliance, providing the tools needed to achieve certification efficiently and maintain security for the long term

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustMe.ai , a leader in security, compliance, and governance solutions, is excited to announce its enhanced SOC 2 Compliance Readiness feature set. Tailored for small and mid-sized companies, the new capabilities provide continuous monitoring and actionable guidance to help organizations meet Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) requirements with ease, achieving and maintaining compliance while reducing reliance on costly consultants and multiple tools.SOC 2 compliance ensures that organizations manage customer data securely across five Trust Service Criteria (TSC): Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. However, achieving compliance is often complex and resource-intensive, requiring costly consultants and multiple tools. Traditionally, organizations hire consultants who audit their systems, deliver a list of recommendations, and leave it up to the company to implement and maintain compliance. TrustMe.ai's innovative platform eliminates these challenges with an automated, unified solution that helps organizations prepare for audits, maintain compliance, and avoid last-minute scrambling before their next annual certification.“Our goal is to empower companies to achieve SOC 2 compliance without the need for extensive investments in multiple tools or outside firms,” said Younus Aftab, Founder and CEO of TrustMe.ai. “With our new feature set, we provide actionable insights, automated controls, and real-time monitoring that keep companies compliant long after the consultants have left.”Key Features of TrustMe.ai’s SOC 2 Compliance Readiness1. Advanced Security ScansDeep cloud environment analysis – identify gaps in compliance, offering precision that eliminates guesswork.Intrusion detection and vulnerability management to proactively secure systems.2. Actionable RecommendationsSystem monitoring, automated testing and error detections for enforceable, step-by-step guidance to address compliance issues. Users receive detailed cost estimates for remediation, enabling better decision-making.3. Unified PlatformInstead of juggling multiple tools, TrustMe.ai consolidates features related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy to deliver a seamless experience when it comes to compliance maintenance and audit readiness, saving time and cost.4. Continuous ComplianceBeyond the initial audit, TrustMe.ai ensures ongoing monitoring and automation of security controls, logging and the tracking of user activities, keeping businesses compliant and secure over time.Join the Webinar TrustMe.ai will host a live webinar, “Unlocking SOC 2 Compliance with TrustMe.ai: Unified Security, Compliance, and Governance for Small and Mid-Sized Companies”, on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Attendees will learn how TrustMe.ai simplifies compliance, identify SOC 2 gaps with precision, ensuring they stay ready for annual audits. This webinar is ideal for IT managers, DevOps leads, and compliance officers seeking a streamlined path to SOC 2 compliance and everyone can register now at https://bit.ly/trustmetalks TrustMe.ai is revolutionizing the way companies approach compliance, providing the tools needed to achieve certification efficiently and maintain security for the long term.

