ACI Jet Secures Certified Carbon Credits to Drive Sustainability Goals
Strategic Investments Target Carbon Footprint with High-Impact ProjectsSAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI Jet, a leading aviation services provider, is proud to announce a major milestone in its sustainability journey: securing high-quality certified carbon credits from the voluntary carbon market to offset over 1,600 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from its operations in the prior year. This investment underscores the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship, aligning its operations with long-term sustainability goals.
After a rigorous evaluation conducted in collaboration with sustainability consulting firm Bridge House Advisors, ACI Jet calculated its Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the previous year. These emissions included direct emissions from company-controlled sources and indirect emissions from purchased energy, totaling just over 1,600 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO₂e).
Recognizing the importance of reducing its environmental impact, ACI Jet partnered with ClimeCo, a global environmental solutions company, to identify and fund projects with significant, measurable benefits. This approach ensures the company’s investment supports impactful solutions aligned with global sustainability standards.
“Our efforts are more than just offsetting emissions—they represent our commitment to embedding sustainability into the core of our operations,” said Bill Borgsmiller, CEO of ACI Jet. “As stewards of the communities who welcome ACI Jet onto their airfields, we see carbon offsetting as a practical and meaningful way to reduce our environmental footprint.”
The carbon credits purchased by ACI Jet will support two innovative projects that target critical areas of greenhouse gas emissions reduction:
1. Crow Lake Wind Emissions Reduction Project
ACI Jet purchased 700 metric tons of carbon credits to support this wind farm energy initiative, which generates 160,000 MW of renewable energy annually. By replacing fossil fuel-based grid electricity, the project prevents 430,000 metric tons of CO₂e emissions from entering the atmosphere while providing clean energy to thousands of households.
2. Phlogiston Phase I N₂O Abatement Project
To offset the remaining 1,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, ACI Jet invested in this highly impactful project targeting N₂O emissions from nylon manufacturing. With a global warming potential 265 times greater than CO₂, N₂O is a critical greenhouse gas to address. This project ensures these emissions are destroyed before they reach the atmosphere, making a significant contribution to climate change mitigation.
In line with its commitment to sustainability, ACI Jet exceeded its calculated offset requirements by 10%, rounding contributions to the nearest hundred metric tons to account for any assumptions or data gaps in reporting. The company is also advancing its internal practices, including improving Scope 1 and Scope 2 data gathering methodologies and developing real-time analytics to track emissions and make informed adjustments.
“We anticipate the integration of carbon offsetting into our broader sustainability initiatives will inspire even more meaningful changes across our operations,” added Borgsmiller. “These investments demonstrate our proactive approach to addressing greenhouse gas emissions while continuing to serve our clients and communities responsibly.”
Understanding and addressing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions is a critical part of any sustainability strategy. Scope 1 emissions include direct emissions from sources owned or controlled by the organization, such as fuel combustion in company-owned vehicles and equipment. Scope 2 emissions, on the other hand, are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy, such as electricity. These categories provide a framework for tracking and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
About ACI Jet
Founded in 1998, ACI Jet is a premier provider of aviation services, including fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft maintenance, and management. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, the company is recognized for its innovative approach to sustainability and unwavering commitment to service excellence. ACI Jet’s latest sustainability efforts further solidify its role as a responsible leader in the aviation industry.
For more information, visit acijet.com.
John W. Tucker
Director of Marketing, ACI Jet
marketing@acijet.com
