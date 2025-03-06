ACI Jet Supports Bombardier Global 7500 Jet’s 100th Speed Record with Historic Transatlantic Flight

San Luis Obispo’s ACI Jet fuels Bombardier Global 7500 jet’s record flight to London in 9h 17m using Sustainable Aviation Fuel

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Jet proudly supported the 100th speed record achieved by the Bombardier Global 7500, as the aircraft completed a transatlantic flight from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (KSBP) to London Biggin Hill Airport (EGKB) in just 9 hours and 17 minutes. The flight, which departed on Thursday, February 27th, maintained an average speed of nearly 1,000 kilometers per hour (kph), further solidifying the aircraft’s reputation as the pinnacle of ultra-long-range business aviation.In a demonstration of both companies' shared commitment to sustainability, the record-setting flight was operated using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), now available at all ACI Jet locations. ACI Jet was selected as the departure point for this historic journey due to its strong partnership with Bombardier as an Authorized Service Facility (ASF), as well as its state-of-the-art Fixed Base Operator (FBO) facility, which served as a stunning backdrop for media coverage of the event.During the milestone occasion, ACI Jet had two additional Global 7500 aircraft on-site: one undergoing a Starlink satellite internet installation at the company’s Repair Station—the seventh such installation by ACI Jet—and another managed by ACI Jet’s Flight Operations. Currently, ACI Jet manages and operates ten Bombardier Global-series business jets, while its Repair Station services more than 400 Bombardier business jets annually for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and inspections.The Bombardier Global 7500 has redefined business aviation with a top speed of Mach 0.925 and an industry-leading range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km). Through innovations in structural and powerplant design, the aircraft achieves lower emissions, reduced fuel consumption, and exceptional short-field and high-speed performance, all while enhancing passenger comfort and extending operational range. The aircraft has already set multiple city-pair speed records, including Tokyo to San Francisco, London to Riyadh, and Oakland to Tokyo, among many others. Additionally, it holds the record for the longest flight in business aviation history, covering 8,225 nautical miles from Sydney to Detroit.San Luis Obispo, a scenic coastal community along California’s Central Coast, is home to the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (KSBP), a commercial airport that serves one of the state’s most diverse regions. With non-stop routes to major hub cities across the country, the area is recognized for its rolling vineyards, world-class wineries, expansive agricultural landscapes, and flourishing aerospace, software, and technology sectors. San Luis Obispo also boasts an unmatched climate and outdoor lifestyle, further making it an attractive destination for both tourism and aviation advancements."Our partnership with Bombardier has been instrumental not only to ACI Jet but also to the economic growth of San Luis Obispo County," said Bill Borgsmiller, CEO and Founder of ACI Jet. "Beyond our shared commitment to innovation, sustainable aviation practices, and delivering exceptional experiences for aircraft owners and passengers, this collaboration drives local job creation, strengthens our regional economy, and enhances the aviation industry’s presence in our community. Supporting this flight for Bombardier is both a celebration of their flagship platform’s success and a testament to San Luis Obispo’s role in advancing cutting-edge aircraft technology, fostering economic opportunity, and sustaining long-term industry growth."Additional photos and videos of this historic event may be found on ACI Jet’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/flyacijet About ACI JetFounded in 1998, ACI Jet is a premier provider of aviation services, including fixed-base operations (FBOs), aircraft maintenance, and management. Headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California, the company is recognized for its innovative approach to sustainability and unwavering commitment to service excellence. ACI Jet’s latest sustainability efforts further solidify its role as a responsible leader in the aviation industry.For more information, visit acijet.com Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

