Leadership Experience Tour and Belmont City Press LLC Announce Exclusive Collaboration

Shawn Fair, Founder of LET Red Hilton, CEO Belmont City Press LLC

Shawn Fair continues to elevate thought leaders, now to published authors, through exclusive access to a new signature program.

This collaboration with BCP offers LET members an incredible opportunity to become published authors, showcasing their expertise and elevating their influence like never before.” — Shawn Fair, Founder, Leadership Experience Tour

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Leadership Experience Tour (LET) , the #1 platform for aspiring speakers, led by visionary Shawn Fair, and Belmont City Press (BCP) , a premier PR and marketing firm masquerading as a boutique publishing house helmed by Red Hilton that specializes in empowering business leaders through storytelling, are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership: the Exclusive Leadership Experience Tour (LET) Author Package This collaboration provides current, past, and future LET attendees with a unique opportunity to amplify their influence and position themselves as go-to experts in their industries by becoming published authors.A Partnership Built on Mutual Support and Shared VisionThrough this exclusive collaboration, members (past, present, and future) of Fair’s Leadership Experience Tour gain preferred access to Belmont City Press’s signature program, “I’m Obsessed with Your Success: LET Edition.” This initiative combines Shawn Fair’s expertise in leadership and personal development with Belmont City Press’s mastery in publishing and marketing, offering a seamless pathway to transform thought leaders into published authors.Fair, renowned for training over 300,000 leaders worldwide, shared his enthusiasm for this partnership: “The Leadership Experience Tour transforms speakers into thought leaders, but our collaboration with Belmont City Press takes it a step further. Together, we’re giving leaders the tools to extend their reach, credibility, and impact by becoming published authors. It’s about opening doors to opportunities to talk about their product or service in ways they may not have considered.”Unlocking the Power of PublishingAt Belmont City Press, publishing a book isn’t just about sharing your story; it’s about creating a strategic tool that elevates your brand, establishes your authority, and expands your opportunities. The “I’m Obsessed with Your Success: LET Edition” program empowers participants to write and publish a high-impact business book—a “business card on steroids” that opens doors to keynotes, podcasts, coaching opportunities, and more. The hardest part of writing a book is, well, writing the book, but BCP has simplified the process with their Belmont City Press University (BelmontCityPressUniversity.com). Through this innovative platform, participants spend just 20 minutes a day over 21 days answering targeted questions in an online course. Afterward, an assigned writer works directly with the author to craft a compelling narrative, transforming their journey or story into a polished, professional book.Publishing with Belmont City Press offers numerous benefits designed to elevate your authority and expand your reach. As a published author, you'll gain the ability to sell from the stage, captivating audiences with your expertise. Writing a book helps to secure opportunities for keynotes, guest blog posts, and podcast appearances, positioning yourself as a credible thought leader. Your book becomes a powerful tool to promote your business, product, or service with unmatched authority. Additionally, it helps you expand your influence, opening doors to book more stages and growing your professional presence.As Belmont City Press's Founder and Success Coach, Hilton, emphasized the importance of publishing: “A book is the ultimate credibility tool. It’s not just about what you’ve accomplished; it’s about showcasing your expertise in a way that makes people take notice. With LET, we’re offering leaders the chance to elevate their influence and create lasting impact.”Introducing the Exclusive LET Author PackageAvailable exclusively to LET participants, the “I’m Obsessed with Your Success: LET Edition” program provides a streamlined process for attendees to write and publish their first or next book with ease. This comprehensive package is designed to amplify success and includes a variety of marketing and branding tools. As part of the program, participants will receive personalized service and be guided through BCP's exclusive elevator pitch generator, enabling them to confidently introduce their new book on any stage or platform. Participants benefit from pre- and post-launch press releases to build buzz and maintain momentum, and the program includes podcast guest preparation, equipping participants to master engaging and impactful appearances. Additionally, attendees receive support in developing signature talks that resonate with audiences and webinar scripts tailored to seamlessly connect with viewers through BCP's proprietary "Hook, Story, Offer" program. This unique, all-inclusive package, available exclusively to LET members, ensures participants become published authors while maximizing their book’s potential to promote their expertise, elevate their brand, and establish themselves as leaders in their fields.Preparing for LET 2025: Your Moment to ShineThe upcoming Leadership Experience Tour conference, set for Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the Michigan State University Education Center in Troy, MI, is a can’t-miss event for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and aspiring speakers. Attendees are encouraged to complete their books ahead of the conference to fully leverage the platform and opportunities LET provides.Event Details:Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM ESTLocation: Michigan State University Education Center, 811 W. Square Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48098To secure your spot in the “I’m Obsessed with Your Success: LET Edition” program and take full advantage of the upcoming conference, visit LETBCPinfo.com.About the Leadership Experience TourThe Leadership Experience Tour, founded by Fair, is the #1 platform for aspiring speakers in the United States. LET provides comprehensive training and coaching to enhance public speaking skills, stage presence, and audience engagement. With services ranging from professional photography and videography to social media management and CRM tools, LET equips speakers to elevate their brands and connect with their audiences effectively. Learn more at LeadershipExperienceTour.com.About Belmont City PressBelmont City Press (BCP) is a Boston-based PR and marketing agency masquerading as a boutique book publisher. Founded by Hilton, BCP specializes in helping entrepreneurs and salespeople centralize their expertise and position themselves as go-to experts in their niche. With a range of offerings including courses, coaching, workshops, and publishing services, Belmont City Press is dedicated to transforming ideas into published realities. Their online platform, Belmont City Press University, enables aspiring authors to write their books in just 21 days. Learn more at BelmontCityPress.com.

Leadership Experience Tour and Belmont City Press Announce Collaboration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.