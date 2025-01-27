Latest Loris Release Provides Complete Quality Assurance – Giving CX Leaders the Path to AI-Powered QA Future

Update includes more flexible QA policy creation using AI models and expands Quality Assurance coverage to virtual agents

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Loris announced the launch of a new, more comprehensive Quality Assurance suite. This update builds upon the existing Loris QA product, but now includes a more flexible AutoQA policy builder as well as AI-powered performance monitoring for human and virtual agents alike. This innovative Quality Assurance approach modernizes customer service quality management, enabling Customer Experience (CX) leaders to eliminate manual QA processes, drive greater efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences with confidence.How does AI adoption impact Quality Assurance?This launch comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as organizations increasingly adopt Generative AI and virtual agents to handle customer interactions independently. Yet many CX leaders face the challenge of integrating these advanced tools while maintaining the transparency and oversight they need. Loris QA provides a clear path forward by putting the power of AI and automation into the hands of the Customer Experience team, providing human and chatbot quality insights in one comprehensive solution.“Many CX leaders are struggling to adopt Generative AI and AI agents in a way that improves efficiency while maintaining the control they need over the experience,” said Agya Garg, Head of Product at Loris. “The new Loris QA is designed for leaders navigating this transition. It introduces AI-enabled automation in a way that’s flexible, but also completely transparent – helping organizations improve quality, gain better insights, and make faster decisions—all while arming their CX and QA teams with what they need to meet the demands of the future.”What challenges do current Quality Assurance practices present for Customer Experience operations?Existing Quality Assurance processes provide limited visibility into agent performance, with manual reviews covering only 2% of agent conversations. Most Quality Assurance tools fall into one of two camps. They are either designed to provide basic workflows for manual reviews, which provide nominal efficiency gains, limit scalability and require significant human capital. Or they require complex implementation and ongoing maintenance, limiting the actual benefits of automation and efficiency. Both approaches have limited insight into larger trends and areas of improvement.How does Loris QA help organizations improve Customer Experience as well as Quality Assurance?Loris QA now gives organizations a more efficient and intelligent Quality Assurance approach that uses AI and automation to create usable data, shifting resources from checking boxes to focusing on the most important areas to improve. The capabilities enabling this evolution of the QA approach include:- AI-Powered Insights: Automatically score agents on more than 50 pre-built attributes, including soft skills, discovery, and compliance, to uncover actionable data across every interaction.- Customizable Policy Creation: Build everything from unique QA metrics to complex compliance policies and procedures in minutes with an intuitive AI-enabled policy logic builder.- Comprehensive Chatbot Evaluation: Extend QA to virtual agents, scoring chatbot interactions with customers for quality and compliance alongside human conversations for one, holistic view of organizational quality.This comprehensive suite of QA functionality built into a single product gives organizations a clear roadmap to move their current quality assessment process from manual to automated to completely AI-powered. This is especially important as organizations look to include their virtual agents as part of a holistic Quality Assurance program. As organizations adopt AI agents to handle customer service inquiries, the need for automation and quality-at-scale will increase.“This new QA approach isn’t just about automation—it’s about empowering CX teams to take control of their quality programs,” said Garg. “Whether you’re just starting to explore AI or ready to transform your QA function, Loris QA gives you the tools to evolve at your own pace.”To achieve faster insights, make smarter decisions, and gain a fully customizable QA process that aligns with your unique needs, head to loris.ai /qa today.About LorisLoris helps companies understand and improve their customer conversations. Using advanced analysis of real customer interactions, Loris helps service teams provide better, faster support while identifying ways to improve the overall customer experience. Learn more at loris.ai.

