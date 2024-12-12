Loris Introduces 'Ask Loris': AI-Powered Answers for Customer Experience Leaders

Ask Loris provides in seconds what could have taken hours or days of analysis.

Eliminate hours of data analysis, using AI to provide immediate answers to your customer experience questions based on your customer service interactions.

Ask Loris is like having a data scientist, a QA analyst, and a customer insights analyst sitting right next to you as a customer service leader.” — Agya Garg, Head of Product

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loris , a leading customer intelligence platform, today announced the launch of “Ask Loris”, an innovative AI solution that transforms how customer service teams understand their customers.Ask Loris uses advanced artificial intelligence to instantly extract meaningful insights from customer service conversations, based on questions from customer service leaders, analysts, and other team members. These can range from basic queries like, "Why are customers really reaching out?" to more complex requests like, "How are our cancellation rates changing month-to-month?" Ask Loris returns these results in seconds, turning mountains of data into clear, fast answers. This capability replaces the need for customer service leaders and their teams to spend hours buried in spreadsheets, gathering, collating, and analyzing data."Ask Loris is like having a data scientist, a QA analyst, and a customer insights analyst sitting right next to you as a customer service leader," said Agya Garg, Head of Product at Loris. "Loris is already collecting all this data from customer conversations, saving all this time gathering and collating data. Now, we’re accelerating that understanding even more – literally in an instant. Imagine understanding the pulse of your customer experience in seconds, not weeks. That's the kind of transformation Ask Loris delivers."Some examples of how clients use Ask Loris include:◦ Fast responses to common queries like “why are my customers contacting me” and the relationship between various sets of data◦ Providing month-over-month trend analysis from their customer interactions as a table◦ Automated identification of emerging customer pain points and suggestions for resolutionThis innovation replaces the need for the traditional customer service analysis - spending hours, days, or even weeks of manual work, specialized data skills, and complex tools. By eliminating these resource constraints, Ask Loris gives customer service leaders the deep customer insights they need to understand trends, address issues quickly, and make more informed customer experience decisions.About LorisLoris helps companies understand and improve their customer conversations. Using advanced analysis of real customer interactions, Loris helps service teams provide better, faster support while identifying ways to improve the overall customer experience. Learn more about Ask Loris at Loris.ai /ask.

