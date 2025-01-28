Crum original chips Crum cheese,onion and chive chips Lt George Crum, inventor/RtJames Lindsay, Founder and CEO Rap Snacks

RAP SNACKS FOUNDER AND CEO JAMES LINDSAY PAYS HOMAGE TO GEORGE CRUM CREATING COMMEMORATIVE CHIPS CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH

It is vital for us to honor those who gave us memorable contributions. If Crum had not gotten frustrated that evening in Saratoga and sliced those potatoes paper thin, we may not have chips.” — James Lindsay, Rap Snacks Founder and CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rap Snacks Founder and CEO James Lindsay will produce two commemorative bags of chips to celebrate Black History Month. The chips will be available in two flavors: original and cheese, onion, and chives. Lindsay will pay homage to George Crum, the potato chip creator.In the mid-19th century, Saratoga Springs, New York's bustling town, was known for its luxurious hotels and mineral springs. Among its many attractions was Moon’s Lake House, a charming eatery renowned for its sumptuous fried potatoes and for being a hub of culinary innovation. The restaurant was always busy, filled with wealthy patrons eager to indulge in the culinary delights crafted by George Crum, a talented and temperamental chef with a flair for invention.Crum created potato chips out of frustration. A regular patron of the Moon Lake House ordered fried potatoes, which Crum completed, only for them to be returned to the kitchen, along with the comment that they were too thick and soggy. This proved to be a turning point in culinary history. Crum sliced the following batch paper thin and fried it crispy and golden brown. When they were done, he sprinkled them with salt and returned them to the picky patron, and the potato chip was born!In honor of Black History Month and Rap Snacks marking its thirtieth anniversary, Lindsay made commemorative bags, Crum. The Crum chips honor a man who created the snack but never got the credit. “I believe it is vital for us to honor those who gave us memorable contributions. If Crum had not gotten frustrated that evening in Saratoga and sliced those potatoes paper thin, we may not have chips,” says Lindsay. “This is Rap Snack's way of acknowledging what he created, and we continue to enjoy today,”—continued Lindsay.Lindsay created two varieties to celebrate Black History Month: original and cheese, onion, and chives. The chips will be available later this year. “I watch how the women who own Uncle Nearest pay homage to Nearest Green, the world's first known African American master distiller. I wanted to do the same for Crum for his potato chip creation, " Lindsay added.For more information, please visit www.rapsnacks.net ABOUTRap Snacks – Rap Snacks is a unique snack brand founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, with a concept that combines food and hip-hop culture. The company gained popularity by creating distinct potato chip flavors and packaging them with images of famous hip-hop artists. Its partnerships with major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target helped to fuel the brand's success. Stores, and its collaborations with famous artists such as Lil Baby, Master P, Migos, and Rick Ross. These artists have their signature flavors, creating a solid connection between the product and the culture. Rap Snacks was the fastest-growing C-store brand in 2023 and 2024.Rap Snacks has also expanded its line of products to include items like "Rap Noodles," candy, and honey buns, continuing to merge food with hip-hop. The company now expands globally, including the UK, Canada, and Spain.The brand is widely recognized as the most distributed Black-owned snack brand in the U.S., and its impact on the snack food and entertainment industries has been substantial, making it an iconic cultural brand.

