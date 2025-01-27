AGNES CHAU SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Agnes Chau honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agnes Chau, award-winning Transformational Life Coach & Private Consultant with Agnes Chau LLC, was recently selected as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being included in the International Association of Top Professionals is a prestigious honor, as only a select few from each discipline are chosen for this distinction. Likewise, being featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication is a significant achievement, with only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, and inspirational professionals selected for this recognition.These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. They have made remarkable contributions to society, significantly impacted their industries, and earned respect within their trades. Each honoree will be featured in a dedicated chapter, with Volume 4 set for release in 2025. Agnes Chau's distinguished career highlights her influence, capability, and proficiency.Agnes is celebrated as a Fearless Leader for her expertise in guiding individuals to upgrade their human operating system, helping them become the best version of themselves and, fulfill their life’s purpose. www.iaotp.com /award-galaAs the President and Founder of The Empowered Heart, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Agnes is dedicated to educating people on strategies, tools, and techniques for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Programs include self-defense training for women and stress relief techniques. Agnes is dedicated to empowering individuals to unleash their full potential.Agnes’ remarkable journey from aerospace engineering executive to deep work transformational life coach, uniquely positions her to tackle the critical challenges faced by top professionals, including managing stress, finding deeper fulfillment beyond external success, and gaining a competitive edge in life.With a sharp focus on uncovering the root cause of challenges, Agnes leverages her extensive qualifications as a certified brain health coach, Licensed Dr. Amen Brain Health Trainer, PSYCH-KFacilitator, and leadership coach. Her holistic approach is further enriched by her certifications as a Tong Ren facilitator, quantum energy healer, cupping and gua sha specialist, along with her training in chi kung and acupressure from the Taoist Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine.Whether through her work as a transformational life coach, professional speaker, or writer, Agnes is dedicated to inspiring and transforming lives. Discover how Agnes’s unique blend of experience and holistic techniques can help you address these critical issues, upgrade your human operating system, and fulfill YOUR life’s purpose.Her extensive qualifications include:- Professional Speaker- Preferred PSYCH-KFacilitator- Certified Brain Health Professional- Licensed Dr. Amen Brain Health Trainer- President and Founder of The Empowered Heart, Inc.- Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Women Empowered Instructor- Brainz Magazine Senior Level Executive Contributor- Retired Aerospace Engineering ExecutiveAgnes has an exceptional talent for quickly identifying the root cause of problems. With 26 years as an Aerospace Engineer, she excels at swiftly analyzing situations, formulating solutions, and implementing them efficiently. However, the stress of that lifestyle led her to seek clarity and balance. This journey led her to master the art of accessing the body's intelligence to restore physical, mental, and emotional well-being through training with 12 different chi kung instructors.Specializing in PSYCH-Kfacilitation, Tong Ren tapping, and other well-being modalities, Agnes guides her clients to:• Overcome limiting beliefs• Shed old drama stories• Embrace empowering narratives• Unleash the creator to become the best version of yourselfAgnes states, "Since almost 95% of your life operates on 'auto-pilot,' controlled by your subconscious mind, It's important to have a guide to help you break free from self-imposed limitations. Negative thoughts, self-sabotaging actions, and victim scenarios create roadblocks to joyful living. Just as you reboot or upgrade your computer, you can reboot or upgrade your internal supercomputer, the subconscious mind. Don't let a 'corrupted app' keep you from becoming a better version of yourself."Before embarking on her current career path and "spiritual calling", Agnes attended the Engineering Science Program at the University of Toronto, majoring in Aerospace Engineering. She also attended the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, where she earned her MBA. She completed the Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and the INSEAD/UTC Global Leadership Development Program.Agnes is also recognized as a preferred facilitator for PSYCH-K@, has trained in Tui Na acupressure, Tong Ren tapping, Quantum Energy healing, gua sha and cupping from the Taoist Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Agnes has also completed the Transforming Drama to Designing Dreams Coaching program through the Bainbridge Leadership Center. In addition to her membership in the National Speakers Association (AZ Chapter), she is a member of the Amen Clinic Brain Health Professional community as a Certified Brain Health Professional and a Licensed Dr. Amen Brain Health Trainer.Throughout her illustrious career, Agnes has received numerous awards and recognitions worldwide for her outstanding leadership as a life coach. In 2024, Agnes received the Transformational Life Coach of the Decade Award from IAOTP and was featured in an article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2023, Agnes received the Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP. In 2022, Agnes received IAOTP's Top Transformational Life Coach of the Year and was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. This year, she will be recognized for her inclusion in IAOTP's 50 Fearless Leaders publication at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas 2025. In past years, Agnes has received CXO OutlookMost Inspiring Business Woman, Passion Vista's Global Icon, the Connecticut Woman of Innovation for Large Business Innovation and Leadership award, the Manufacturing Institute's STEP Ahead award, the Society of Women Engineers' Advocating Women in Engineering award, and several patents. She is an honoree of Brainz Magazine's CREA Global Award and was honored as Best Guest Lecturer by UConn's Management and Engineering for Manufacturing.Looking back, Agnes credits her success to her perseverance, integrity and passion for assisting others in becoming influential leaders. She can help those seeking assistance to access their Divine Intelligence to determine the most effective path forward to achieve physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being for themselves and their businesses.For more information on Agnes please visit www.agneschau.com to start your transformational journey today.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. 