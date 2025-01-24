ADOT begins I-40 fiber-optic conduit installation west of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF – The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun a project helping to bring broadband internet access to more of northern Arizona by laying 201 miles of fiber-optic conduit along Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and California.

This will add to fiber-optic conduit laid along Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff and I-19 from Tucson to Nogales. This historic effort in underserved and unserved areas is possible because of a state law that allows private broadband providers to install, operate and maintain telecommunications equipment within ADOT’s right of way using the conduit.

“This initiative to expand broadband internet access will connect residents with educational opportunities, telemedicine and much more,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “Expanding to include I-40 across northwestern Arizona helps advance Governor Hobbs' vision of a thriving Arizona for everyone by helping make broadband widely available, reliable and affordable for all.”

As with other installations, the fiber-optic conduit will be available for lease by internet service providers looking to expand broadband internet access. Last year, ADOT, in partnership with Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Commerce Authority, established a public-private partnership with Nebraska-based eX2 Technology to manage what is referred to as middle-fiber-optic infrastructure.

Funding to advance broadband availability includes more than $1 billion to implement the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program and Digital Equity Program. Representing the largest broadband investments in state history, the programs are overseen by the State Broadband Office, which is housed within the Arizona Commerce Authority, with a goal of achieving universal broadband access for all Arizonans.

“Arizona's middle-mile conduit expansion is central to achieving 100% broadband access for all Arizonans, and we're excited for this latest milestone,” said Arizona Commerce Authority President and CEO Sandra Watson. “We're grateful to Governor Hobbs, the Arizona Department of Transportation, and all our partners working together on this historic effort to connect all of Arizona.”

In addition to the benefits to rural broadband connectivity, the installation plans to use fiber-optic conduit to provide intelligent transportation systems technology, such as overhead message boards, traffic cameras, weather stations and wrong-way driving detection. The infrastructure also will help lay the groundwork for emerging technologies like connected and automated vehicles.

For motorists, the fiber-optic conduit installation will require intermittent shoulder and lane restrictions on I-40 between California and Flagstaff. Work will start just south of Kingman at milepost 44 and move west about one mile a day, with lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2026. For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and select Northcentral to find the I-40 Broadband: AZ-CA Stateline to Flagstaff project webpage.

To learn more about ADOT’s broadband efforts, including a map showing fiber-optic conduit installed along state highways, please visit azdot.gov/broadband. To learn more about broadband expansion efforts from the State Broadband Office, please visit azcommerce.com/broadband.