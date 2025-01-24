OSA Weekly Update - 1/24/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Relief Associations: Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form

3. TIF: County Administrative Expenses

4. Available: 2024 Annual Financial Reporting Forms

5. Avoiding Pitfall: Security for Checks

6. Job Openings

7. Deadlines

Fire relief associations that wish to seek reimbursement of supplemental benefits paid during 2024 must complete the Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form posted on the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR)’s website. This year, the form is due to the DOR by February 18, 2025, to receive reimbursement in March 2025.

See the OSA’s Statement of Position for additional information on how supplemental benefits are calculated and the reimbursement process.

Counties may require reimbursement from a development authority for actual expenses related to administration of the authority's TIF districts. Reimbursement may be required by February 15 following the year in which the expenses were incurred.

To learn more, review the TIF article on the OSA website.

The 2024 Annual Financial Reporting Form (Reporting Form) is now available through SAFES. You’ll need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password, send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the Reporting Form can be found on the OSA website.

CTAS Users are now also able to submit the State Auditor Data File and Financial Statements right from CTAS. Instructions can be found on the OSA website.

For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting, the Reporting Form (CTAS: State Auditor Data File) and Unaudited Financial Statements are due by March 31, 2025. For cities reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 16, 2025. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Audit are due by June 30, 2025.

Note: This message is a revised update from Friday, Jan. 17.

Public entities need to provide for the physical security of their blank checks. Check stock should be secured on a daily basis. For entities that print their own checks, this includes removing blank check forms from the printers and securely locking up all blank check stock. For entities using checkbooks, all blank checks and the checkbook itself, when not in use, should be locked in a secure location. Security precautions should also be taken for all signature stamps, signature plates, and signature software.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.

Special Investigator The OSA is hiring two Special Investigators. Based in St. Paul, these positions will independently investigate matters involving information regarding compliance audits and investigations of irregularities and illegal acts of local government units in Minnesota relating to local government finances. The job posting will close on February 7, 2025.

Due: 2025 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2025

The 2025 Summary City and County Budget Form is now available through SAFES.

The form is due by January 31, 2025. You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password, please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number. Instructions on completing the form are located on the OSA website.