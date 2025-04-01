Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,273 in the last 365 days.

6/16/2025: City Financial Statements AUP - Cash Basis of Accounting

The Office of the State Auditor has developed minimum procedures and a reporting format for Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements of cities and towns that have combined the offices of clerk and treasurer, and special districts, with annual revenues less than the audit threshold, adjusted annually for inflation. The threshold is determined in February each year for the preceding calendar year and posted on the OSA website. These Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements should be performed once in every five-year period and completed by the Office of the State Auditor or a public accountant.

February 2025 Update – Required for Agreed-Upon Procedures beginning for fiscal year ending 2025, earlier adoption is welcome!

The following procedures and reporting format should be used for the Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements.

The following procedures and reporting format should be used for the Agreed-Upon Procedures engagements for fiscal year ending 2024, unless the newer version is used.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

6/16/2025: City Financial Statements AUP - Cash Basis of Accounting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more