Fitness Factory Health Club Brings Local Expertise to Holmdel with Exciting Franchise Transition at Bell Works

EDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fitness Factory Health Club , a leading name in the fitness industry, is proud to announce a transition of ownership at its Holmdel, NJ, location in the Bell Works building. The franchise has been sold to two dedicated leaders from within its own team: Danielle Leon, formerly the Personal Training Manager, and Charles Mule’, formerly the General Manager.This change reflects the franchise's commitment to growth, community, and employee empowerment. Danielle and Charles bring a wealth of knowledge and an unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service to the gym’s members.“We are thrilled to see Danielle and Charles step into this new chapter as owners,” said Co-Founders Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. “They have proven their leadership and commitment to our mission of helping people achieve their fitness goals. We are confident that their deep connection to the Holmdel community and their shared vision for the future will ensure continued success.”Charles Mule’ has been with the Fitness Factory for one year, serving as a key leader and driving operations excellence. Danielle Leon, a certified fitness expert with twenty-three years of experience, has built a strong reputation for developing innovative training programs and fostering member success. Their combined expertise and passion for fitness will enhance the member experience and strengthen the gym’s role as a community hub.“We are excited and honored to take on this new responsibility,” said Danielle Leon. “Fitness Factory has been a big part of our lives, and we look forward to continuing to inspire and motivate our members while growing the gym’s presence in Holmdel.”“This is a life-changing opportunity for us,” added Charles Mule’. “We could not be happier to serve the Holmdel community positively while becoming part of the Fitness Factory Franchisee Family. We focus on creating a welcoming environment and delivering the best fitness experience possible.”Fitness Factory Holmdel offers a full range of services, including state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness classes, an all-natural juice bar, and personal training programs. Under the new ownership, members can expect the same customer engagement along with new initiatives in the coming months.###

