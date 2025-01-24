Stonehill Announces Establishment of its Corporate Training and Development Service

Stonehill is excited to announce the official launch of its Corporate Training and Development service.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy consulting and Design Thinking firm, is excited to announce the official launch of its Corporate Training and Development service. This new offering enhances Stonehill's capabilities and supports its continued growth.

Stonehill's training and development experts have a proven track record in managing change for process improvements and software implementations across organizations of all sizes. While this service has always been a core component of Stonehill's offerings, it has often been integrated within the broader services of process transformation and change management. Recognizing the increasing demand for specialized training in the AI and process transformation sectors, Stonehill's leadership has decided to establish Training and Development as a distinct service for both current and future clients.

Effective training and development are crucial for companies undergoing process changes or implementing new software to ensure long-term adoption, best practices, and successful change management. Stonehill's dedicated team creates comprehensive training plans, develops customized training materials tailored to specific roles or departments, and produces online training modules, webinars, job aids, and reference guides. The team also provides ongoing support throughout the implementation process ensuring success for software investments, process improvements, and enterprise compliance. Additionally, Stonehill offers compliance training for cybersecurity and safety to ensure organizations meet regulatory requirements and protect their assets.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our Training and Development service," said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. "This new offering allows us to better serve our clients by providing specialized training solutions that support their growth and transformation initiatives. As we continue to expand, our commitment to delivering exceptional value and expertise remains unwavering."

About Stonehill

Stonehill is the world's leading strategy and innovation consultancy. We leverage Design Thinking to help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. We fill the void between a creative agency and a business consultant acting as the R&D, design, training, marketing, and program management team for our clients. Our projects have explored the future of finance, retail, healthcare, construction, and education. We have increased customer satisfaction, created exponential revenue, and touched the lives of millions. Stonehill was recognized in 2019 as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and in 2021 as Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

