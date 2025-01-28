Port of Portland Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Cash and Debt Management Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the Port of Portland (“the Port”) has adopted its Cash Management and Debt Management solutions to modernize financial workflows, improve cash flow visibility, and reduce operational risks.The Port of Portland manages critical transportation and trade infrastructure for the Pacific Northwest, including three airports, four marine terminals, and five business parks. As a hub for regional commerce, the Port plays a vital role in facilitating the movement of goods, people, and ideas while supporting economic growth and sustainability initiatives.DebtBook’s Cash Management solution will provide the Port with a centralized system to manage liquidity, optimize investment strategies, and forecast cash flow with greater accuracy. By integrating these capabilities into a cloud-based platform, the Port will gain real-time insights into its financial position, streamline daily workflows, and enhance reporting.“DebtBook’s Cash Management solution gives us the visibility and tools we need to better understand our liquidity and optimize its use,” said George Travis, Director of Capital Finance and Treasury at the Port of Portland. “With enhanced cash flow forecasting and automated processes, our team can minimize risks and focus on more strategic financial decision-making.”The Port will also leverage DebtBook’s Debt Management solution to consolidate data, automate debt-related accounting, and simplify compliance workflows, ensuring greater transparency and control over its obligations. Together, these systems reduce reliance on manual processes, minimize risks associated with siloed data, and provide a resilient foundation for financial management.“Helping organizations like the Port of Portland modernize their financial workflows and achieve greater clarity around cash and debt management is exactly why we built our platform,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to partner with the Port of Portland as they modernize their treasury operations to achieve better financial outcomes.”###About the Port of PortlandThe Port of Portland connects the Pacific Northwest to the world, managing trade and transportation infrastructure that drives economic growth. From aviation and maritime operations to real estate development, the Port plays a critical role in supporting regional prosperity and global connectivity. To learn more, visit https://portofportland.com/ About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

