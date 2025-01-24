Mayor Michelle Wu Announces City Hall as the Newest Historic Landmark in Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Landmarks Commission announced the official designation of Boston City Hall as a local Landmark. The designation recognizes Boston City Hall’s architectural, cultural, and civic significance, ensuring the preservation of its unique character and historical identity for future generations.

“For more than five decades, Boston City Hall has served as a hub where residents come together to shape our city’s future, and has become a symbol of our city’s resilience, innovation, and commitment to our constituents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we officially designate Boston City Hall a Landmark, we honor its deep historical and cultural significance. This milestone serves as an affirmation of our commitment to preserving this space as a vital symbol of our democracy and a center for civic engagement. Our administration is proud to help the building evolve into a space that is accessible to the community while maintaining its historic character.”

Completed in 1968 in the former Scollay Square neighborhood, which was demolished as part of urban renewal of the mid-twentieth century, Boston City Hall stands as an iconic example of Brutalist architecture. The building was designed by Kallmann McKinnell and Knowles in response to a Boston Redevelopment Authority architectural competition in 1961. The building was conceived as a symbol of democratic governance and accessibility, fostering transparency and civic engagement. Its bold design marked a departure from Boston’s traditional architectural vernacular of brick and brownstone, redefining the city’s architectural identity and the nature of public space.

"As Chair of Planning, Development, and Transportation, I am proud to celebrate the designation of Boston City Hall as a Boston Landmark,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “Since 1968, this building has stood as a bold architectural statement and a living symbol of transparency, innovation, and civic identity. This milestone honors not just its iconic design but the community it serves while challenging us to preserve its legacy and reimagine its role for future generations. I extend my gratitude to Commissioner Eamon Shelton, Commissioner Kristen McCosh, and the teams whose stewardship and advocacy have ensured this designation reflects both our history and our commitment to accessibility and inclusion. Boston City Hall is more than a building—it’s a catalyst for civic engagement and a home for those who serve our great city."

Boston City Hall’s significance extends beyond its striking design, reflecting broader trends in 20th-century urban planning. It introduced principles of integrated civic and public space that have influenced urban design across the United States. As both a product of Boston’s urban renewal era and a focal point for public gatherings and civic dialogue, the building has become a lasting cultural and civic symbol.

Boston Landmark designation follows the completion of a comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CMP) in 2021, funded by the Getty Foundation. The CMP provides a roadmap for maintaining and managing the building while addressing functional updates needed to ensure its continued use. Landmark designation aligns with the CMP’s recommendations to protect the building’s architectural integrity while guiding future changes. The designation also includes commitments to enhancing accessibility measures within the building, ensuring that it remains inclusive and welcoming for all members of the public.

“This landmark designation affirms Boston City Hall’s place as a cornerstone of our city’s architectural and civic heritage,” said Kathy Kottaridis, Director of the Office of Historic Preservation. “This decision ensures that the building will continue to inspire and serve future generations while adapting to meet the needs of a modern, vibrant Boston.”

While Boston City Hall has faced criticism and calls for demolition in the past, it has also inspired a dedicated community of advocates who recognize its architectural and cultural value. Landmark designation ensures that any proposed changes to key features of the building will undergo review by the Boston Landmarks Commission to maintain its integrity.

“I am grateful that City Hall is being celebrated and protected for its architectural, cultural, and historical significance," remarked Eamon Shelton, Commissioner of Property Management. “Of course it is not a perfect building, so I am thankful that the Study Report, which serves as a roadmap for future decisions, both acknowledges the significant architectural features and memorializes the ongoing projects and necessary future changes. Only through growth and thoughtful adaptation can the ‘People’s Building’ be fully accessible and inclusive for all, now and into the future.”

“I appreciate that this landmark designation will not prevent necessary upgrades to improve access for people with disabilities. City Hall was constructed with architectural barriers that would not be present if it were built today, so accessibility upgrades will remain a key priority moving forward,” said Disability Commissioner Kristen McCosh.

An upcoming historic preservation conference will take place in Boston, providing a timely opportunity to celebrate the Landmark designation of Boston City Hall. Organized by the Historic Preservation Education Foundation and the Boston Architectural College, the Preserving the Recent Past 4 conference will take place from March 19-22, 2025, with a focus on the challenges and opportunities of preserving postwar architecture. The opening reception for the conference will be held at Boston City Hall.

Throughout Mayor Wu’s first term in office, the City has designated 25 landmarks in Boston in addition to the Highland Park District, more than twice the number of historic designations that occurred in the decade prior. There are over 8,000 properties designated as individual Landmarks or located within Boston’s local historic districts. Any 10 registered Boston voters can petition the Boston Landmarks Commission to designate a historic neighborhood, building, landscape, or object as a protected Boston Landmark or District. Local historic districts carry the ability to regulate change in historic neighborhoods, unlike National Register districts, which advocate for their protection. Residents can learn more about designating a landmark in Boston by emailing BLC@boston.gov. The Office of Historic Preservation, established in 2022, continues to support the preservation of the city’s historic assets as part of Boston’s commitment to carbon neutrality, sustainability, and inclusivity.