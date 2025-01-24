STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA’S POSTPONED HORSE PROTECTION ACT FINAL RULE

“Today, we’ve won the first battle. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced a 60-day postponement of their new Horse Protection Act final rule, pushing the implementation date from February 1 to April 2, 2025.

While this delay doesn’t eliminate our concerns surrounding APHIS’s heavy-handed final rule, it gives us critical time to oppose unnecessary federal overreach that burdens horse owners, trainers, and event organizers.

I want to thank the state agriculture Commissioners, Directors, and Secretaries who joined me earlier this week in urging the USDA to reconsider all available options, including delayed implementation of enforcement of the entire rule.

Let’s take this victory as a strong reminder of the importance of having an administration that truly supports agriculture. We look forward to continuing to work alongside President Trump and USDA Secretary Designee Brooke Rollins to protect the equine industry and ensure its success and vitality not only in Texas but throughout the nation.”