COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES WORKSHOPS TO ASSIST AGRICULTURE PRODUCERS WITH 1944 WATER TREATY GRANT APPLICATION

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) have announced ongoing optional workshops for agriculture producers to assist with the applicants who need additional support as they complete their 1944 Water Treaty Grant application. Grant applications opened in early April for the $ 280 million in grant assistance provided by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and distributed by the TDA to Texas agriculture producers.

“There is no greater priority for my agency right now than the delivery of this grant,” said Commissioner Sid Miller. “This relief is long overdue. My staff is here to serve you and eager to assist with any questions you have regarding your applications.”

TDA will provide funding assistance to qualified applicants through a non-competitive process. An “eligible applicant” refers to a producer who had farming acreage in at least one of the Rio Grande River Valley Water Districts in 2023 or 2024. Eligible producers must have held irrigation water rights on this acreage, obtained either individually or through a water irrigation district. The workshops offered are completely optional to assist agricultural producers directly.

City: San Juan, Texas Date: April 22 – 25, 2025 Address: TDA Regional Office 900 E Expressway 83 B San Juan, TX 78589 Phone: (956) 787-8866 Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM City: Laredo, Texas Date: April 30, 2025 Address: Webb County Extension Office 7209 E Saunders St, Suite #5 Laredo, TX 78041 Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM City: San Benito, TX Date: May 1, 2025 Address: Cameron County Annex 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito, TX 78586 Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

“We are here to lend a helping hand,” added Commissioner Sid Miller. “Don’t let confusion get in the way of your submission. I urge eligible producers with questions to attend one of these workshops or reach out to our agency directly right away. Time is running out to apply.”

Workshops will be available for producers to receive hands-on assistance with the application process. Attendees should bring their authorized irrigation certificate number, documentation of their Irrigation District or TCEQ water rights, and proof of their total number of irrigable acres.

Grant applications are open now and close on May 22, 2025. If you have questions, please contact Grants@TexasAgriculture.gov for assistance or visit our website.