STATEMENT BY COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S FIRM ACTION ON THE 1944 WATER TREATY

“I want to thank President Trump for his firm, no-nonsense leadership in addressing the water crisis affecting our southern border. Mexico has failed to uphold its obligations under the 1944 Water Treaty for far too long, leaving Texas farmers and ranchers high and dry—literally. In response to President Trump’s demands, President Claudia Sheinbaum has finally stated that Mexico will make an immediate water delivery to Texas farmers.

This matter goes beyond just water; it is about fairness, accountability, and the support necessary for those who nourish and clothe our country. While the Biden Administration ignored this issue, President Trump took urgent and decisive action. He applied pressure where needed and held Mexican leaders accountable, and now, we will see some relief.

I raised my concerns with President Trump and his staff last month, and they listened to us and promised to address the issues. I’m grateful for his proactive support. Mexico is finally taking some responsibility—no more excuses and no more delays.”

