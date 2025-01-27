THE DIVORCE AND BEYOND PODCAST EXPLORES GROUNDBREAKING CO-PARENTING SOLUTIONS WITH TRINA NUDSON

The Business of Co-Parenting: How Neuroscience and Mindset Coaching Are Transforming Conflict into Collaboration” with Trina Nudson on Divorce and Beyond Top Divorce Podcast, Divorce and Beyond

Co-parenting doesn’t have to be a battlefield. With the right mindset and tools, parents can transform conflict into collaboration.” — Trina Nudson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Divorce & Beyond Podcast, one of the top-ranked self-help podcasts worldwide, is closing out its celebrated Divorce Month series with an extraordinary episode featuring Trina Nudson , founder of THE LAYNE PROJECT and creator of the innovative BeH2O ™ program. The episode, titled “The Business of Co-Parenting: How Neuroscience and Mindset Coaching Are Transforming Conflict into Collaboration,” offers a fresh perspective on co-parenting, blending cutting-edge neuroscience, business leadership principles, and mindset coaching to help parents navigate the challenges of raising children after divorce.Host Susan Guthrie, nationally recognized as one of the leading voices in family law and divorce mediation, brings her expertise to this candid and enlightening conversation. Trina’s BeH2O™ program introduces a groundbreaking approach to co-parenting that encourages parents to think of their co-parent relationship as a business, prioritizing boundaries, accountability, and collaboration for the benefit of their children.“Co-parenting doesn’t have to be a battlefield,” says Trina Nudson. “With the right mindset and tools, parents can transform conflict into collaboration, modeling positive values and creating healthier dynamics for their families.”This episode delivers practical tools and inspirational insights for parents at every stage of the co-parenting journey, including:How neuroscience and mindset shifts can reframe co-parenting dynamics.The benefits of treating co-parenting like a business, with clear roles, boundaries, and goals.Actionable strategies to manage high-conflict situations and remain grounded.About Trina Nudson and BeH2O™Trina Nudson is a visionary leader in family advocacy, combining neuroscience, mindset coaching, and business principles to empower co-parents through her BeH2O™ program. A certified coach, lifelong learner, and dedicated child advocate, Trina also owns My Child Advocate, PA, where she gives children a voice in the courtroom. Her work reflects her passion for safeguarding childhoods and inspiring meaningful change for families.The BeH2O™ program is designed for co-parents and aspiring coaches alike, offering tools to embrace accountability, foster resilience, and transform conflict into productive collaboration. For more information, visit BeH2OCoparenting.com or BeH2OCoaching.com.About the Divorce & Beyond PodcastHosted by Susan Guthrie, Esq., Divorce & Beyond is a leading podcast that provides practical advice, emotional support, and expert insights for navigating the challenges of divorce and building a brighter future. With millions of streams and a place in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide, the show has become a trusted resource for listeners worldwide.To listen to this episode and explore the entire Divorce Month series, visit divorceandbeyondpod.com or find Divorce & Beyond on your favorite podcast platform.

